  LJP Leader Wrote Letter To JDU General Secretary KC Tyagi, Blames Nitish Kumar For The Defeat Of JDU

लोजपा बोली- जदयू नीतीश के कारण हारा:NDA की बैठक से बेदखल हुए LJP ने जदयू को चिट्ठी भेजी, लिखा- ज्यादा सीट पर चुनाव लड़ने की जिद आपको ले डूबी

पटना2 घंटे पहले
लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान और जदयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी त्यागी। - Dainik Bhaskar
लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान और जदयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी त्यागी।
  • लोजपा के पूर्व विधायक राजू तिवारी ने जदयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी त्यागी को लिखा पत्र
  • कहा- नीतीश कुमार बड़ा भाई बन राज करना चाहते थे, लोजपा को मात्र 15 सीटें देना चाहते थे

बिहार की राजनीति में NDA के दो घटक दलों के बीच का झगड़ा रह-रहकर सूर्खियां बटोर रहा है। नया मामला एक चिट्‌ठी का है जिसे लोजपा नेता राजू तिवारी ने जदयू नेता केसी त्यागी को भेजा है। राजू तिवारी ने केसी त्यागी को लिखे अपने खुले पत्र में जदयू की हार के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को जिम्मेवार ठहराया है।

क्या लिखा है पत्र में

लोजपा के पूर्व विधायक राजू तिवारी ने जदयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी त्यागी को लिखे पत्र में कहा है कि नीतीश कुमार NDA में ज्यादा सीट पर चुनाव लड़ने की जिद पर अड़े हुए थे, इसलिए बिहार में जदयू का प्रदर्शन बुरा रहा। नीतीश कुमार और उनकी पार्टी जदयू 122 सीटों पर लड़ने के काबिल नहीं थी, इसके बावजूद उन्होंने ज्यादा सीटें ले लीं। राजू तिवारी ने पत्र में लिखा है कि नीतीश कुमार की ज्यादा सीट पर लड़ने की जिद के कारण NDA का बिहार में प्रदर्शन खराब रहा। नीतीश कुमार बड़ा भाई बन कर राज करना चाहते थे और लोजपा को मात्र 15 सीटें देना चाहते थे। राजद के साथ मात्र 101 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले नीतीश कुमान ने NDA में 122 सीटों की मांग की। इससे साफ पता चलता है कि वह लालची हो गए थे। NDA से लोजपा बाहर हो जाती तो भाजपा की जीतने वाली सीटों में कमी आती जो लोजपा नहीं चाहती थी। राजू तिवारी ने यह भी लिखा है कि नीतीश के लालच और अहंकार की सजा जीतन राम मांझी और मुकेश सहनी को भी भुगतनी पड़ी।

NDA की बैठक से बाहर हुई लोजपा

लोजपा की चिट्ठी की असल वजह बीते दिनों NDA की दिल्ली में हुई वह बैठक है जिसमें न्यौते के बावजूद लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान नहीं जा सके। माना यह गया था कि जदयू ने NDA की बैठक का न्यौता लोजपा को भेजे जाने पर आपत्ति जताई थी और इस बैठक में हिस्सा लेने से भी मना कर दिया था, जिसके बाद दबाव में आई भाजपा ने चिराग को NDA की बैठक में आने से रोक दिया था। हालांकि निमंत्रण पत्र भेजने से लेकर बैठक में आने से मनाही तक की कोई जानकारी औपचारिक रूप से ना तो भाजपा की तरफ से आई और ना ही लोजपा की तरफ से। लेकिन मीडिया में सूत्रों के हवाले से आईं इन खबरों का किसी पार्टी की तरफ से कोई खंडन भी नही किया गया था।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

