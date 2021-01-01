पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिराग को कैसी सर्दी?:कल मीडिया से मिले LJP प्रमुख आज NDA की वर्चुअल मीट में नहीं, पार्टी कारण बता रही सर्दी, लोग कह रहे JDU

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • लोजपा में चिराग पासवान ने अपने अलावा नहीं बनाया है कोई उपनेता
  • वर्चुअल बैठक में भाजपा, जदयू समेत NDA के सभी घटक दल होंगे शामिल

राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (NDA) की 3 बजे से हो रही बैठक में लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी (LJP) शामिल नहीं हो रही है। न्यौता भी है और बैठक भी वर्चुअल, यानी ऑनलाइन है। LJP इसकी वजह राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान को लगी सर्दी बता रही है, जबकि उन्होंने खुद शुक्रवार की शाम न्यौता मिलने की जानकारी मीडिया को दी थी। चिराग दिल्ली में हैं, लेकिन उनके इस स्टैंड पर बिहार में चर्चा गरम है। कहा जा रहा है कि उन्हें मौसम की सर्दी नहीं, JDU की गरमी का एहसास हो रहा है। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में LJP प्रत्याशियों के कारण NDA के घटक जनता दल यूनाईटेड (JDU) के आधा दर्जन मंत्रियों समेत 3 दर्जन उम्मीदवारों को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा था।

NDA के नेताओं इसमें ऑनलाइन शामिल होना है। वहीं, इस बैठक में सभी नेता जहां-जहां हैं वहीं से बैठक में शामिल हो जाएंगे। बैठक की अध्यक्षता केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे। चिराग पासवान की पार्टी लोजपा के प्रवक्ता अशरफ अंसारी ने बताया कि उन्हें बेव कोल्ड (सर्दी) होने की वजह से वे इसमें शामिल नही हो सकते। NDA ने कल आमंत्रण भेजा था कि बैठक 30 जनवरी को 3 बजे से है। उस समय लोजपा की तरफ से यह कहा गया कि 29 जनवरी की रात तय किया जाएगा कि लोजपा बैठक में शामिल होगी या नहीं। लेकिन सुबह चिराग पासवान के अस्वस्थ होने का हवाला दिया गया और बताया गया कि लोजपा बैठक में शामिल नहीं होगी।

जदयू की तरफ से राज्यसभा के नेता और दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष RCP सिंह इस बैठक में शामिल होंगे। लेकिन लोजपा ने चिराग पासवान के अलावा किसी को उपनेता नहीं बनाया है। ऐसे में, लोजपा की तरफ से कोई भी इस बैठक में पार्टी का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं कर पाएगा। हालांकि, लोजपा की तरफ चिराग पासवान के चाचा पशुपति पारस, उनके चचेरे भाई प्रिंस राज सहित कई नेता हैं जो इस बैठक में शामिल हो सकते थे।

बताया जा रहा कि जदयू के दबाव में भाजपा ने लोजपा को बैठक में आने से मना कर दिया है। भाजपा अब जदयू को लेकर काफी सजग है, क्योंकि जदयू नहीं चाहता है कि लोजपा NDA में रहे या फिर लोजपा केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल हो। ऐसे में भाजपा पर जदयू का दबाव हो सकता है कि निमंत्रण देने के बाद लोजपा को मना कर दिया गया हो। अरुणाचल प्रदेश की घटना के बाद भाजपा जदयू को लेकर काफी नरम व्यवहार कर रही है। वैसे भी आने वाले दिनों में बिहार में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार होना और राज्यपाल मनोनयन है। उससे पहले भाजपा अपने घटक दल जदयू से कोई विवाद नहीं चाहती है।

