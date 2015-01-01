पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बिहटा में दुकान से घर लौट रहे व्यवसायी से बदमाशों ने कैश लूटा, विरोध किया तो भाई को गोली मारी

पटना37 मिनट पहले
व्यवसायी के छोटे भाई को पेट में गोली लगी है। डॉक्टर उनका इलाज कर रहे हैं।
  • यमुनापुर गांव के पास बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम
  • पेट में गोली लगने से युवक की हालत गंभीर, लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम

बिहटा में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने किराना व्यवसायी के भाई को गोली मारकर कर दो लाख रुपए लूट लिए। गोली युवक के पेट में लगी है। स्थानीय लोगों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। डॉक्टर के अनुसार हालत गंभीर है। घटना मंगलवार शाम की है, राघोपुर बाजार समिति स्थित किराने की दुकान को बंद व्यवसायी अपने छोटे भाई के साथ बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान यमुनापुर गांव के पास बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने उन्हें रोककर 2 लाख रुपए लूट लिया। व्यवसायी के भाई ने जब लूट का विरोध किया तो बदमाशों ने उसे गोली मार दी। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

घायल की पहचान बिहटा के पौरवी गांव निवासी धनंजय कुमार (25) के रूप में हुई है। इधर, घटना से आक्रोशित होकर लोगों ने मुख्य सड़क को जाम कर दिया। घायल के परिजन और स्थानीय लोग प्रशासन से बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। पुलिस के अनुसार बदमाशों की तलाश की जा रही है। जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

