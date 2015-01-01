पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:सारण के डोरीगंज में मटकोर के दौरान गैस रिसाव से लगी भीषण आग, एक दर्जन लोग झुलसे

सारण12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डोरीगंज में गैस सिलेंडर से आग लग गई, जिससे एक दर्जन लोग झुलस गए।
  • पूर्वी बलुआ स्थित पिपराटोला गांव की घटना
  • किसान की बेटी की शादी में हुआ हादसा

सारण के डोरीगंज में मटकोर के भोज में अचानक गैस सिलेंडर से हुए रिसाव से भीषण अगलगी की सूचना है। घटना पूर्वी बलुआ स्थित पिपराटोला गांव की है, जहां एक किसान की बेटी की शादी में ये हादसा हो गया। अगलगी में 5 बच्चे,3 महिला, 4 पुरुष सहित एक दर्जन लोग झुलस गए हैं। हादसे में एक मासूम गंभीर रूप से घायल है, जिसे इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच भेज दिया गया है।

पिपराटोला गांव निवासी किसान बच्चा लाल राय की पुत्री खुशबू कुमारी की शादी समारोह से एक दिन पूर्व कथा मटकोर का आयोजन था। इसके लिए आंगन में एक तरफ मंडप निर्माण चल रहा था तो दूसरी तरफ सामने आंगन के ही एक बरामदे मे गैस चूल्हे पर भोज की तैयारियां भी चल रही थी कि तभी गैस चूल्हे से अचानक हुए रिसाव के कारण आग की तेज लपटें आसमान छूने लगीं। आसपास मौजूद 4 पुरुष, 3 महिला सहित कुल 7 लोगों को आग ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में एक चारपाई पर सोए 5 बच्चे भी झुलस गए। घटना में आर्यन कुमार (3 वर्ष), बिट्टेश्वर राय (30 वर्ष), रितु कुमार (11 वर्ष), अनिता देवी (40 वर्ष), बच्चन देवी (43 वर्ष) रीना देवी (30 वर्ष), अंकुश कुमार (3वर्ष), अनिश्चित कुमार (5 वर्ष), मुस्कान कुमारी (7 वर्ष), अमरेश कुमार (28 वर्ष), अखिलेश राय (28 वर्ष) और 25 वर्षीय प्रमोद कुमार सहित दर्जन भर लोग झुलसकर घायल हैं। पीएमसीएच रेफर एक बच्चा सहित एक 30 वर्षीय युवक की हालत नाजुक है। वहीं, अन्य जख्मी लोगों का इलाज दिघवारा हॉस्पिटल और छपरा सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। घटना में कपड़ा, अनाज, बर्तन, शादी के लिए रखे गए समान भी जलकर राख हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें