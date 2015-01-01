पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीडियो वायरल:मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल गया के डॉक्टर ने पत्नी को बुरी तरह पीटा

35 मिनट पहले
डॉक्टर की पत्नी के शरीर पर चोट के कई निशान हैं। एक आंख के ऊपर का भाग सूजा हुआ है।
  • नवादा के रहने वाले हैं डॉक्टर, वहीं प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस भी करते हैं
  • 9 वर्ष पहले हुई थी शादी, तब से प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप

मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल, गया के आर्थो डिपार्टमेंट में तैनात डॉक्टर द्वारा पत्नी की पिटाई किये जाने का मामला उजागर हुआ है। संबंधित मामले का ऑडियो और वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है। पत्नी के शरीर पर चोट के कई निशान हैं। हालांकि आरोपी डॉक्टर प्रह्लाद कुमार का कहना है कि ऐसा कोई मामला नहीं है और न ही उन्हें कोई जानकारी है।

डॉ. प्रह्लाद पोस्टेड तो गया में हैं पर नवादा में प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस भी करते हैं। डॉक्टर की शादी नौ वर्ष पूर्व हुई थी। बताया जाता है कि शादी के बाद से ही दोनों के बीच किसी न किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी होती रहती थी। साथ ही यह भी आरोप है कि डॉक्टर अपनी पत्नी को हमेशा प्रताड़ित करते हैं। लेकिन उनकी पत्नी इस बात को हमेशा दबा जाती थी। मामला बीते दिनों जब हद से आगे बढ़ गया तो डॉक्टर की पत्नी ने नवादा में अपने समाज की महिलाओं से संपर्क कर आपबीती सुनाई। साथ ही उसने घटना से संबंधित वीडियो को वायरल कर दिया। इसके बाद समाज की महिलाओं ने डॉक्टर के घर पर जाकर बातचीत की। समझाने का काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला।

वायरल ऑडियो में पीड़िता अपने पति द्वारा मारपीट करने की शिकायत किसी दूसरी महिला से कर रही है। वहीं वायरल वीडियो में कुछ महिलाएं डॉक्टर के घर जाकर उनकी किसी रिश्तेदार (संभवत: मां) से बात कर रही हैं। महिलाएं यह कहती सुनी जा रही हैं कि शिक्षित परिवार में इस तरह की घटना निंदनीय है। वहीं डॉक्टर की रिश्तेदार शिकायत करने पहुंची महिलाओं को अपने बचाव में कई तरह की दलीलें दे रही है। वायरल वीडियो में साफ दिख रहा है कि डॉक्टर की पत्नी की एक आंख के ऊपर का भाग सूजा हुआ है। हालांकि यह वीडियो कब का है, इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है। दैनिक भास्कर इस वायरल वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है।

