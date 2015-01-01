पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपामय बिहार, फिर से नीतीशे कुमार:125 सीटों के साथ एनडीए को बहुमत; लोजपा खुद एक सीट जीती, वोट काटकर जदयू को 34 सीटें हरवा दीं

पटना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह राजनीतिक संदेश वाली तस्वीर 28 अक्टूबर की समस्तीपुर की चुनावी सभा की है। मंच पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नीतीश कुमार को कुर्सी पर विराजने का अनुरोध किया। अब जनता ने भी नीतीश को बिहार के सीएम की कुर्सी पर बैठाने के लिए अपनी मुहर लगा दी है।
  • नई सरकार का गठन अब दिवाली के बाद ही, 29 तक है समय
  • आखिरी चुनाव...ऐलान के बाद नीतीश ने 78 में 52 सीटें जीतीं
  • लोकसभा उपचुनाव- वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में जदयू जीत के करीब

बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव परिणाम आखिरी समय तक कयासों के साथ धड़कनों को बढ़ाता रहा। देर रात को एनडीए ने सरकार बनाने के लिए 122 सीटों के जादुई आंकड़े को छू लिया। एनडीए को 125 सीटें मिली जबकि महागठबंधन के खाते में 110 सीटें गईं। 74 सीटें जीतकर भाजपा ने बिहार को जहां भगवामय किया वहीं, एक बार फिर नीतीश सरकार का सत्ता में लौटना तय कर दिया।

243 सीटों वाली विधानसभा में एनडीए को 125 सीटें (भाजपा को 74, जदयू को 43, वीआईपी को 04 और हम को 4) सीट मिली हैं। इधर, महागठबंधन 110 सीटों (राजद 75, कांग्रेस 19 वामदलों को 16) पर जीत मिल चुकी थी। दूसरी ओर, लोजपा ने 1 और ओवेसी की एआईएमआईएम ने 5 सीटें जीतीं। इस चुनाव में राजद सबसे बड़े दल के रूप में उभरा है।

एक सीट बसपा और एक सीट पर प्रत्याशी सुमित सिंह भी चुनाव जीते। तीसरे चरण में एनडीए ने 52 सीटें जीती हैं। यह वही चरण है जब नीतीश ने धमधहा में प्रचार के आखिरी दिन अपने अंतिम चुनाव की बात कही थी। बहुमत मिलने के बाद संभव है कि सरकार दीवाली के बाद शपथ ले। हालांकि अभी 29 नवबंर तक समय है। गौरतलब है कि पिछली बार एनडीए के पास 125 सीटें थीं। इस बार भी बार उतनी ही सीटें हैं। विपक्ष के पास 110 सीटें थीं। इस बार भी उतनी ही हैं। बस इस बार भाजपा की सीटें बढ़ीं और जदयू की घटीं हैं। वीआईपी और हम ने बराबरी पर पहुंचाया। दूसरी ओर, विपक्ष में राजद की पांच और कांग्रेस की आठ सीटें घटी। घाटे की भरपाई वामदलों ने कर दी।

आरोप-प्रत्यारोप- राजद: 10 सीटों पर रिकाउंटिंग की मांग
इधर, राजद का आरोप है कि साज़िशन 4-5 घंटो तक एनडीए को 122 और महागठबंधन को 96-100 पर रोके रखआ गया। राजद ने 10 सीटों पर दोबारा मतगणना की मांग की है। दूसरी ओर, भाजपा और जदयू ने 1-1 सीटों पर रिकाउंटिंग की मांग की है।

लोकसभा उपचुनाव- वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में जदयू जीत के करीब
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ ही वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा सीट के लिए भी वोटों की गिनती जारी है। चुनाव आयोग के अनुसार वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में जदयू के प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार को 403360 वोट मिले हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस के प्रवेश कुमार मिश्र को 380821 वोट मिले हैं। जदयू की जीत पक्की मानी जा रही है।

लोजपा से जदयू ही नहीं, भाजपा को भी नुकसान

लोजपा अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान चुनाव में खुद की पार्टी को जीत दिलाने में सफल नहीं रहे। लेकिन एनडीए के चार दर्जन प्रत्याशियों को हराने में सफल रहे। सबसे ज्यादा लोजपा प्रत्याशी जदयू के 34 सीटों पर नुकसान पहुंचाया। जदयू, हम और वीआईपी ही नहीं भाजपा की भी कुछ सीटें लोजपा के कारण हार में बदली।

लोजपा प्रमुख ने नारा दिया था कि भाजपा से वैर नहीं, नीतीश तेरी खैर नहीं। लोजपा उम्मीदवार को मिले वोट और एनडीए प्रत्याशियों को मिले वोट को जोड़ने पर महागठबंधन के जीते प्रत्याशियों से अधिक होता है। कई सीटों पर तो जदयू के उम्मीदवारों से अधिक मत लोजपा के उम्मीदवारों को मिले हैं, यानी विपक्ष के साथ लड़ाई में लोजपा के उम्मीदवार रहे हैं, न कि जदयू के।

लोजपा ने भागलपुर सीट पर अपने उम्मीदवार खड़ा कर भाजपा को भी हराने में सफल रही। राधोपुर में भी राजद के तेजस्वी यादव की जीत के पीछे लोजपा को ही कारण माना गया। पार्टी 7 सीटों पर दूसरे स्थान पर रही। यानी जदयू व हम से अधिक वोट लोजपा के उम्मीदवार को मिले। हालांकि लोजपा अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान अपने चचेरा भाई और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व पार्टी के सांसद प्रिंस राज के बड़े भाई कृष्ण राज को रोसड़ा विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव जिताने में असफल रहे। पार्टी इस चुनाव में खाता खोलने में सफल रही। मटिहानी सीट पर लगभग 300 वोटों से लोजपा के राजकुमार सिंह को जीत मिली।

यह जीत पोस्टल बैलेट के आधार पर मिली। सबसे अधिक लोजपा को दिनारा से जीत की उम्मीद थी। भाजपा से विद्रोह कर राजेंद्र सिंह लोजपा से मैदान पर उतरे। 51 हजार वोट लाकर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे और जदयू के जयकुमार सिंह को तीसरे स्थान पर धकेल दिया।

ओवैसी फैक्टर- 5 सीटें जीतीं, 30% मुस्लिम आबादी वाली 32 सीटों में 18 में महागठबंधन पिछड़ा
बिहार की कुल 32 सीटें ऐसी हैं जिन पर मुस्लिम आबादी 30% से ज्यादा है। ओवैसी की पार्टी ने इन सीटों पर महागठबंधन को बहुत नुकसान पहुंचाया है। इससे एनडीए 18 सीटों पर आगे थी। इनमें 12 भाजपा और छह जदयू के खाते में जाती दिख रही है। कांग्रेस पांच और राजद को सिर्फ तीन सीटों पर बढ़त मिली। पांच सीटों पर एआईएमएम आगे है। 2015 में भाजपा ने इन 32 सीटों में से 7 में जीत हासिल की थी। तब जदयू को आठ और राजद को सात सीटें मिली थीं। कांग्रेस ने 8 और अन्य ने दो सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी।

