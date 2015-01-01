पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:जमीन विवाद सुलझाने के लिए बैठी थी पंचायत, बहस में आया गुस्सा तो पति-पत्नी को मार दी गोली

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • पटना के धनरूआ थाना के महादेव स्थान का है मामला
  • गोली मारने वाला आरोपी हुआ फरार

दो पक्षों के बीच लंबे वक्त से चल रहे जमीन विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए गुरुवार को पंचायत बुलाई गई थी। इसके जरिए जमीन विवाद को बातचीत कर सुलझाया जाना था, लेकिन उस दौरान हो गया उल्टा। एक पक्ष को इतना गुस्सा आया कि वो अपने घर गया और लोडेड पिस्टल लेकर आ गया। इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग करने लगा। जिसमें पति-पत्नी को गोली लग गई। दोनों ही गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। यह मामला पटना के धनरूआ थाना के तहत महादेव स्थान का है। घायल हुए 22 साल के शिशुपाल और 19 साल की उसकी पत्नी सुलेखा देवी को इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच में एडमिट कराया गया है।

दरअसल, जमीन के एक ही प्लॉट पर सुदर्शन यादव और रामानुज प्रसाद अपना-अपना दावा कर रहे थे। इनके बीच के विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए ही पंचायत बुलाई गई थी। कई लोग इस विवाद को सुलझाना चाहते थे। पंचायत के दौरान ही दोनों के बीच कहासुनी हुई। बात मारपीट तक पहुंच गई। इसके बाद ही सुदर्शन यादव का बेटा अपने घर गया और लोडेड पिस्टल लेकर आ गया। उसने ही रामानुज प्रसाद के बेटे और बहू को टारगेट कर गोली चलाई। एक गोली शिशुपाल के पेट में तो दूसरी गोली उसकी पत्नी सुलेखा के कमर के पास जा लगी।

इस मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही धनरूआ थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। तब तक गोली चलाने वाला वहां से फरार हो चुका था। फिलहाल इस मामले की पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

