दुस्साहस:दहेज नहीं देने पर विवाहिता को गला दबाकर मार डाला

बेतिया33 मिनट पहले
  • बेतिया का मामला, एफआईआर हुई दर्ज, पति व ससुर गिरफ्तार

कंगली थाना क्षेत्र के सुगहा भवानीपुर गांव में एक विवाहिता की हत्या कर दी गई है। अनुराधा देवी (25) की गला दबाकर हत्या करने का आरोप है। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस लाश को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जीएमसीएच में पोस्टमार्टम कराया।

मृतक के भाई बिरजू मिश्र की सूचना पर पुलिस आरोपी ससुर व पति को गिरफ्तार कर ली है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है। कंगली थानाध्यक्ष विकास तिवारी ने बताया कि अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की कार्रवाई आरंभ कर दी गई है। अन्य आरोपी घर छोड़ फरार है।

पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए अस्पताल में पहुंचे मृतक के भाई मैनाटांड़ थाना क्षेत्र के पिडारी निवासी बिरजू मिश्र ने बताया कि उसकी बहन की शादी 6 वर्ष पूर्व सुगहा भवानीपुर निवासी राधाकिशन पांडे के पुत्र उमेश पांडेय से हुई थी।

शादी के बाद से ससुराल वालों के द्वारा प्रताड़ना आरंभ कर दिया गया। ससुराल वाले दहेज के लिए उसकी बहन से हमेशा मारपीट करते थे। पति अक्सर नशे में धुत रहता था। पति, ससुर, देवर, ननद आदि विवाहिता को लगातार प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे।

चनपटिया : 11 को आनी थी बारात, बहन की डोली से पहले ही उठ गई भाई की अर्थी

बहन की शादी सारी तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी थीं। शुक्रवार 11 दिसंबर को घर में बरात आनी थी। पर कुदरत को शायद कुछ और ही मंजूर था। लोहियरिया निवासी चितरंजन राय की मौत ने शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदल दीं। युवक चितरंजन के 2 वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची के सिर से पिता का साया भी उठ गया है।

चितरंजन की शादी 3 साल पहले हुई थी। बता दें कि लोहियरिया पंचायत के बनवा टोला गांव निवासी 30 वर्षीय चितरंजन राय शुक्रवार की सुबह बहन की शादी के लिए आए बारातियों को खिलाने के लिए मछली लाने बेतिया जा रहा था।

रास्ते में हादसा हो गया। अत्यधिक कोहरा होने के कारण भंगहा माई स्थान के करीब साइड लेने के कारण किसी अज्ञात वाहन में ठोकर लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके चलते बहन की डोली उठने की जगह भाई की अर्थी उठ गई।

परिजनों ने बताया कि बहन फिलहाल शादी से इंकार कर रही थी लेकिन सारी तैयारियां होने के कारण बेटी की शादी शेखधुरवा निवासी मामा विनय राय के घर से की जा रही है। गांव में इस घटना से मातम पसरा हुआ है।

शुक्रवार 11 दिसंबर को घर में बरात आनी थी। पर कुदरत को शायद कुछ और ही मंजूर था। लोहियरिया निवासी चितरंजन राय की मौत ने शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदल दीं। युवक चितरंजन के 2 वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची के सिर से पिता का साया भी उठ गया है।

चितरंजन की शादी 3 साल पहले हुई थी। बता दें कि लोहियरिया पंचायत के बनवा टोला गांव निवासी 30 वर्षीय चितरंजन राय शुक्रवार की सुबह बहन की शादी के लिए आए बारातियों को खिलाने के लिए मछली लाने बेतिया जा रहा था। रास्ते में हादसा हो गया।

अत्यधिक कोहरा होने के कारण भंगहा माई स्थान के करीब साइड लेने के कारण किसी अज्ञात वाहन में ठोकर लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके चलते बहन की डोली उठने की जगह भाई की अर्थी उठ गई। परिजनों ने बताया कि बहन फिलहाल शादी से इंकार कर रही थी लेकिन सारी तैयारियां होने के कारण बेटी की शादी शेखधुरवा निवासी मामा विनय राय के घर से की जा रही है। गांव में इस घटना से मातम पसरा हुआ है।

