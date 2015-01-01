पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झटका:मेवालाल चौधरी सिर्फ 'पूर्व मंत्री' कहलाएंगे, नहीं मिलेगी मंत्री वाली कोई 'सुविधा'

पटना14 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेवालाल चौधरी पर 2017 में भागलपुर के सबौर कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति रहते हुए नौकरी में भारी घपलेबाजी करने का आरोप है।
  • ठीक से मंत्री की कुर्सी पर बैठ भी नहीं पाए थे कि मंत्री पद से पदमुक्त कर दिया गया
  • बिहार में पूर्व मंत्री के लिए कोई अतिरिक्त सुविधा का प्रावधान नहीं है

फिल्म 'नायक' में अनिल कपूर एक दिन के लिए सीएम बनते हैं और मात्र 24 घंटे में कई बेहतर काम कर देते हैं। लेकिन बिहार में शिक्षा मंत्री के तौर पर महज तीन घंटे के लिए मंत्री बने मेवालाल चौधरी तो ठीक से मंत्री की कुर्सी पर भी नहीं बैठ पाए थे कि उनको मंत्री पद से पदमुक्त कर दिया गया था। महज तीन घंटे के इस मंत्री का बोर्ड पर नाम जरूर लिखा जाएगा, जिसकी अवधि 19 नवंबर से शुरू होकर 19 नवंबर को ही समाप्त हो गई। मंत्री कक्ष में एक नाम इनका भी लग जाएगा।

मेवालाल चौधरी को पूर्व मंत्री की कोई सुविधा नहीं मिलेगी। वजह यह है कि बिहार में पूर्व मंत्री के लिए कोई अतिरिक्त सुविधा का प्रावधान नहीं है। मेवालाल चौधरी एक साधारण विधायक की तरह ही काम करेंगे। विधायक वाली सारी सुविधाएं उनको मिलेंगी, जैसे ट्रेन-हवाई यात्रा, आवास, क्षेत्र भ्रमण, स्टेशनरी, फोन आदि। लेकिन उनको पूर्व मंत्री के नाम पर किसी भी तरह की कोई सुविधा नहीं दी जाएगी। जब वह विधायक नहीं भी रहेंगे तब भी उनको पूर्व विधायक की सुविधा मिलेगी, कोई अतिरिक्त सुविधा नहीं दी जाएगी।

एक तीर से दो शिकार:कुशवाहा को ‘मेवा’ भी मिल गया और पदमुक्त किये जाने से नीतीश की छवि भी बन गई

मेवालाल चौधरी पर 2017 में भागलपुर के सबौर कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति रहते हुए नौकरी में भारी घपलेबाजी करने का आरोप है। उनके ऊपर आरोप है कि कुलपति रहते हुए उन्होंने 161 असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की गलत तरीके से बहाली की। इस मामले को लेकर उनके ऊपर प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज है। जदयू कोटे से मंत्री बनने वाले मेवालाल चौधरी को पहली बार कैबिनेट में शामिल किया था। बिहार के तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू के टिकट पर दूसरी बार विधायक बने हैं। मेवालाल चौधरी 2015 में पहली बार विधायक बने थे जबकि इससे पहले वो शिक्षक रहे हैं।

बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री पदमुक्त:नीतीश कैबिनेट के तीसरे चौधरी मेवालाल पदमुक्त हुए, ढाई घंटे पहले ही शिक्षा विभाग का चार्ज लिया था

