  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  Bihar, Gaya Crime News,Miscreants Snatched Mobile And Money By Stopping Truck In GT Road In Gaya

वारदात:पुलिस की वर्दी पहनकर रात को घूम रहे थे बदमाश, गया के जीटी रोड पर आलू-प्याज से लदे मिनी ट्रक चालक से की छिनतई

गया30 मिनट पहले
गया में बदमाशों ने इसी मिनी ट्रक के चालक को रोक कर छिनतई की थी।
  • आलू-प्याज और मूंग दाल लेकर गया मंडी जा रहा था मिनी ट्रक चालक
  • बदमाशों ने योगा पुल के पास गाड़ी रोक, रुपए और मोबाइल छीना

गया में पुलिस की वर्दी पहनकर बाइक सवार बदमाश आधी रात को हाइवे पर लूटपाट की वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। मामला गुरुआ थाना क्षेत्र का है, जहां गुरुवार देर रात बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने जीटी रोड पर आलू-प्याज और मूंग दाल से लदे मिनी ट्रक को रोककर चालक से लूटपाट की।

मिनी ट्रक चालक प्रेम कुमार गुरुवार की रात आलू- प्याज और मूंग दाल लेकर गया मंडी के लिए निकला था। जीटी रोड में योगा पुल ब्रेकर के पास पुलिस की वर्दी पहने बाइक सवार युवकों ने चेकिंग के बहाने मिनी ट्रक को रूकवाया। चालक का कहना है कि बदमाश चार की संख्या में थे और सभी वर्दी में थे। गाड़ी रोकने के बाद बदमाशों ने पुलिसिया अंदाज में धौंस दिखाते हुए गेट खुलवाया और केबिन से नीचे उतार कर मारपीट करने लगे। जेब में रखे 500 रुपए और मोबाइल छीन लिया।

चालक ने कहा, बदमाशों ने उनकी जाति भी पूछी। जब जाति बताया तो छोड़ दिया। लेकिन रुपए और मोबाइल नहीं लौटाए। घटना की सूचना पर गुरुआ थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। ट्रक चालक के लिखित आवेदन पर पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज की। पुलिस का कहना है कि इस तरह की घटना को अंजाम देनेवालों की तलाश की जा रही है।

