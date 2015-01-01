पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:नालंदा में तीन दिन से लापता युवक का शव फांसी के फंदे से झूलता मिला, परिजनों का आरोप- दामाद और समधी ने की हत्या

नालंदा12 मिनट पहले
नालंदा में एक युवक का शव फांसी के फंदे से झूलता हुआ मिला। ( प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
  • घटना बिहार थाना इलाके के खंदकपुर की
  • लापता होने पर परिजनों ने रिपोर्ट कराई थी दर्ज

नालंदा में तीन दिन से लापता एक युवक का शव बुधवार को उसी के कमरे में फांसी के फंदे से झूलता मिला। घटना बिहार थाना क्षेत्र के खंदकपुर इलाके की है, जहां बुधवार को शव मिलने से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। परिजनों ने समधी और दामाद पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।

मृतक विक्कू बरबिगहा का रहने वाला था और पिछले तीन दिनों से वह लापता था। परिजनों ने गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट भी संबंधित थाना में दर्ज कराई थी लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चल सका था। वे लगातार तीन दिनों से विक्कू को खोजने में लगे थे कि अचानक उसके कमरे में शव के मिलने से सभी सन्न रह गए। सूचना के बाद पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। यहां से एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है लेकिन नोट के बारे में अभी तक पुलिस ने कुछ नहीं बताया है। मृतक के पिता सुरेश प्रसाद ने ससुराल वालों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।

