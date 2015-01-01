पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लालू के करीबी पूर्व विधायक के घर हादसा:भोला यादव के घर एसी इंस्टॉल करने गये मिस्त्री को लगा करंट, इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा

पटना15 मिनट पहले
  • विधायक आवास खाली कर हाल ही में फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी स्थित घर में शिफ्ट हुए थे पूर्व विधायक
  • जांच के बाद राजीव नगर थाने में दर्ज हुआ अन नेचुरल डेथ का मामला

राजद के पूर्व विधायक भोला यादव के घर एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। बिजली का काम करने पहुंचा एक मिस्त्री खुद उसकी चपेट में आ गया। करंट लगने से वह बुरी तरह से झुलस गया। आनन-फानन में इलाज के लिए उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया, वहां उसकी मौत हो गई। मरने वाले बिजली मिस्त्री का नाम मुन्ना यादव था, जो पटना के फुलवारीशरीफ इलाके का रहने वाला था।

प्राइवेट एजेंसी के मिस्त्री की मौत
यह हादसा राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद के करीबियों में से एक रहे व पूर्व विधायक भोला यादव के घर पर हुआ। दरअसल, भोला यादव इस बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव हार गए। इस कारण हाल में ही उन्होंने सरकार से मिले विधायक आवास को खाली किया था। वे फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी स्थित अपने घर में शिफ्ट कर गए थे। खुद पिछले कई दिनों से दिल्ली में हैं, लेकिन घर के ग्राउंड फ्लोर के कमरे में एसी इंस्टॉल करने के लिए एक प्राइवेट एजेंसी को कह गए थे। एजेंसी ने अपने मिस्त्री मुन्ना यादव को एसी इंस्टॉल करने के लिए पूर्व विधायक के घर भेजा था।

नंगे पांव बिजली का काम कर रहा था मिस्त्री
मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने पुलिस को जो बताया, उसके मुताबिक मुन्ना ने काम शुरू करने से पहले ही अपना जूता खोल दिया था। वह नंगे पांव काम कर रहा था। इसी बीच उसे करंट का जोर का झटका लगा और वह गिर गया। इसके बाद तुरंत उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही राजीव नगर थाना की पुलिस ने जांच की। परिवार का बयान लिया। फिर अन नेचुरल डेथ का मामला दर्ज किया।

