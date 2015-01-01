पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Mithilanchal Traditional Hukka Paati Diwali In Bihar; People Celebration Diwali Festival

उत्सव:मिथिला की दिवाली में संठी से अंदर लाते हैं लक्ष्मी, दरिद्र को करते हैं बाहर

पटना12 मिनट पहलेलेखक: चारुस्मिता
सन की रस्सी और संठी से तैयार की जाती है खास आकृति।
  • हुक्का-पाती से दरिद्रता को जलाते हैं बिहार के इस हिस्से में लोग
  • दीपावली पर आइए जानते हैं कि कैसी और क्या है यह लोक-परंपरा

दीपावली पर दीये तो पूरी दुनिया में जलते हैं, लेकिन बिहार के मिथिलांचल में दरिद्दर (दरिद्र) को जलाया जाता है। पूरे घर से चुन-समेट कर। इसके साथ ही धन की देवी लक्ष्मी को घर में प्रवेश कराया जाता है। सन (जिससे जूट निकलता है) की लकड़ी का इसी कारण बिहार के एक बड़े हिस्से में उपयोग होता है। सन की रस्सी और संठी (जूट के पौधे की सूखी लकड़ी) से एक खास आकृति तैयार की जाती है और इसी से यह प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाती है। मिथिला के घरों में दिवाली की रात एक तरफ दीया जलाया जाता है और दूसरी तरफ “लक्ष्मी घर, दरिद्दर बाहर”... कहते हुए अंत में हुक्का-पाती खेला जाता है। कहा जाता है कि अंगराज कर्ण भी दिवाली में हुक्का-पाती खेलते थे।

कैसे करते हैं दरिद्र को बाहर
दिवाली की रात पूजा के बाद लोग सन की रस्सी और संठी को पूजाघर के द्वार के अंदर स्पर्श कराते हुए बोलते हैं- लक्ष्मी घर, फिर द्वार के बाहर स्पर्श कराते हैं और कहते हैं- दरिद्दर बाहर। पूजाघर से लेकर हर कमरे की चौखट पर लगातार 3 बार ऐसा किया जाता है। अंत में घर के मुख्य द्वार के बाहर निकलते हुए भी ऐसा किया जाता है और दरवाजे के बाहर अंतिम दीये से इस संठी में आग लगाते हुए एक जगह जमा करते हैं। घर के सारे पुरुष सदस्य संठी की यह प्रक्रिया कर एक जगह इसे जलाते हैं। इसे ही हुक्का-पाती कहते हैं। इस आग को घर के सभी सदस्य लांघते हैं। तीन बार उसका तर्पण किया जाता है। मान्यता है कि ऐसा करने से घर की दरिद्रता दूर हो जाती है और धन-धान्य घर के अंदर आता है। बेगूसराय के बखरी निवासी पंडित शशिकांत मिश्र कहते हैं कि तीन बार यह प्रक्रिया की जाती है और इससे त्रिदेव ब्रहमा, विष्णु और महेश तथा तीनों देवियां दुर्गा, लक्ष्मी और सरस्वती प्रसन्न होती हैं।

पितरों को प्रकाश तर्पण का जरिया भी
पंडित शशिकांत कहते हैँ कि मिथिला में हुक्का-पाती पितरों को प्रकाश तर्पण का भी एक जरिया है। इस लोक परंपरा के जरिये घर के पूर्वजों को प्रकाश दान किया जाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि इसके जरिये अन्न दान की तरह प्रकाश दान भी पितरों तक पहुंचेगा। इससे पितर खुश होते हैं और दिवाली के दिन आशीर्वाद बरसाते हैं।

कार्बन कम निकलता है, बैक्टीरिया खत्म होता है
वैज्ञानिक कारणों को देखा जाए तो सन की लकड़ी जलाने से काफी कम मात्रा में कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड निकलता है। इससे कीट-पतंगों के साथ बैक्टीरिया भी खत्म होते हैं। वातावरण में ज्यादा प्रदूषण नहीं फैलता।

