चुनाव खत्म, जिच जारी:मॉक पोल से जुड़े कागजात स्ट्रांग रूम में होने चाहिए थे, रास्ते में पड़े मिले, महिला ने सिद्दिकी तक पहुंचाया

पटना23 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रणय प्रियंवद
  • कॉपी लिंक
मॉक पोल की पर्ची दिखाते अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी।
  • केवटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतदान केंद्र संख्या 84 के हैं कागजात, राजद के अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी यहां से हारे हैं चुनाव
  • मॉक पोल की पर्ची डिब्बे सहित पाई गई, सिद्दिकी ने मतगणना पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- मैं हारा नहीं, हराया गया

दरभंगा के केवटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतदान केंद्र संख्या 84, प्राथमिक विद्यालय, धरमपुर (दक्षिणी) से जुड़ा मॉक पोल का लिफाफा स्ट्रांग रूम में होने के बजाय राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी के सरकारी आवास पर है। काले रंग के लिफाफे पर तारीख 7 नवंबर 2020 लिखी हुई है। यह लिफाफी सीलबंद है। एक दूसरा लिफाफा भी सिद्दीकी के पास है। वह बूथ संख्या 86 ए का है। यह खुला हुआ है और इसमें भी मॉक पोल से जुड़े कागजात हैं।

डिब्बे के ऊपर का सील भी टूटा हुआ है

सिद्दीकी ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में बताया कि यह सब एक प्लास्टिक के डिब्बे में डालकर केवटी में फेंका हुआ पाया गया। डिब्बे के ऊपर का सील भी टूटा हुआ है। एक महिला के हाथ यह डिब्बा लगा और उसने इसे सिद्दिकी तक पहुंचाया। सिद्दिकी इसे दिखाते हुए कहते हैं कि मैं केवटी से चुनाव हारा नहीं हूं बल्कि मुझे हराया गया है। यह कागजात सहित मॉक पोल का डिब्बा और लिफाफा बताता है कि बड़ी गड़बड़ी हुई है।

VIP से हारे थे सिद्दिकी

सिद्दिकी केवटी से चुनाव हार गए हैं। यहां विकासशील इंसान पार्टी के मुरारी कृष्ण झा 4890 वोट से विजयी हुए। सिद्दिकी तीन टर्म से अलीनगर से चुनाव जीतते रहे और इस बार राजद ने उन्हें केवटी से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए भेजा था। सिद्दिकी ने बताया कि मॉल पोल की गड़बड़ी से भी चुनाव हराया या जिताया जा सकता है। मॉक पोल से जुड़े कागजात डिब्बा सहित जिस तरह से फेंके हुए मिले हैं उससे इस आशंका को बल मिलता है। वे बताते हैं कि इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने बिहार के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी श्रीनिवासन को फोन पर दी तो उन्होंने कहा कि मॉक पोल से जुड़े कागजात तो सीलबंद डिब्बे में स्ट्रांग रूम में होने चाहिए।

कागजात भरा हुआ डिब्बा दिखाते अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी।
कागजात भरा हुआ डिब्बा दिखाते अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी।

वोटों की गिनती 12 से एक बजे के बीच खत्म कर दी गई

सिद्दिकी यह भी कहते हैं कि केवटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती 12 से एक बजे के बीच खत्म कर दी गई। जब उन्होंने री-काउंटिंग कराने को कहा तब तक पोलिंग एजेंट और अधिकारी सब जा चुके थे। उन्होंने कहा कि यह चुनाव की प्रक्रिया से जुड़ा बड़ा मामला है जो इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में बड़ी गड़बड़ी का पर्दाफाश करता है।

मॉक पोल को जानिए
विधानसभा चुनाव में इस बार मतदान शुरू होने से एक घंटा पहले मॉक पोल कराने का आदेश दिया गया था। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मॉक पोल करने का निर्देश था। मॉक पोल से 50 वोट डालकर एजेंट को दिखाया जाना था कि जिसे वोट पड़ रहा है वह सही जगह पर जा रहा है या नहीं। सभी बटनों की इससे जांच हो जाती है कि मशीन पूरी तरह सही है। इसके बाद इसकी पर्ची को लिफाफा में डालकर डिब्बे में सील कर दिया जाता है। इसे संभाल कर इसलिए रखा जाता है कि चैलेंज करने पर बताया जा सके कि मशीन सही है और वोट सही जगह गया है। ईवीएम मशीन और वीवीपैट को जमा करते वक्त मॉक पोल की पर्ची भी स्ट्रांग रूम में जमा की जाती है।

