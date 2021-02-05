पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mohan Bhagwat Bihar Visit Update; Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Will Perform Seva Sadan Bhoomipujan

66 दिन बाद संघ प्रमुख फिर आएंगे बिहार:पटना-मुजफ्फरपुर का दौरा करेंगे भागवत, 2 एकड़ में बनने वाले सेवा सदन का करेंगे भूमि पूजन

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • पटना आनेवाले मरीजों के लिए होगी रहने की व्यवस्था
  • 200 बेड वाले सेवा सदन में मरीज और परिजनों को भोजन की भी होगी सुविधा

राष्ट्रीय स्वंयसेवक संघ के सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत 9 फरवरी को एक बार फिर से बिहार दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। 66 दिनों के अंदर बिहार का उनका दूसरा दौरा है। 6 दिनों के अपने दौरे में वे तीन दिनों तक पटना में रहेंगे। इसके बाद 12 फरवरी को पटना से मुजफ्फरपुर जाएंगे, जहां 14 फरवरी को संघ के कार्यालय भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे।

2 एकड़ में बननेवाले सेवा सदन का करेंगे भूमिपूजन
पटना के AIIMS के पास स्थित केशव नगर में संघ प्रमुख सेवा सदन का भूमि पूजन करेंगे। करीब 2 एकड़ में बननेवाले इस सेवा सदन में इलाज के लिए पटना आनेवाले मरीजों के ठहरने की व्यवस्था होगी। करीब 200 बेड वाले इस सेवा सदन में मरीज और उनके परिजनों के ठहरने के साथ ही खाने की व्यवस्था होगी। इस सेवा सदन में मरीज और उनके परिजन सस्ते दरों पर रहने और खाने की सुविधा का लाभ लें सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही मरीजों को पटना के बड़े अस्पतालों जैसे PMCH, IGIMS, पटना AIIMS जैसे अस्पतालों तक जाने-आने के लिए यातायात की सुविधाएं भी दी जाएंगी। सेवा सदन के निर्माण की लागत लगभग 10 करोड़ बताई जा रही है। इससे पहले संघ देश के कई शहरों में सेवा सदन का निर्माण कर चुका है, जहां इलाज के लिए मरीज बाहर से आकर रहते हैं। जिस जमीन पर सेवा सदन का निर्माण किया जाएगा, वह हेडगवार स्मारक समिति ट्रस्ट की है।

बैठक और मुलाकातों के बाद जाएंगे मुजफ्फरपुर
नौ फरवरी से छ: दिवसीय दौरे पर बिहार आ रहे, संघ प्रमुख राजेंद्र नगर स्थित संघ भवन विजय निकेतन में रात्रि विश्राम करेंगे।10 फरवरी को सेवा सदन भवन के लिए भूमि पूजन करेंगे, उसके बाद 10 से 12 जनवरी तक वो तीन दिन तक पटना में रहेंगे। इस दौरान वे संघ से जुड़े विभिन्न अनुशांगिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों से मुलाकात करेंगे। इस दौरान बिहार भाजपा के कई प्रमुख नेता से मुलाकात की भी चर्चा हो रही है। 12 फरवरी की शाम को मुजफ्फरपुर जाएंगे, 13 फरवरी को वे मुजफ्फरपुर में उत्तर बिहार के प्रांत संचालक विजय जायसवाल, सह संचालक गौरीशंकर प्रसाद, प्रांत कार्यवाह अभय गर्ग और प्रांत प्रचारक रामकुमार के अलावा अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। 14 फरवरी को मुजफ्फरपुर में कलमबाग चौक स्थित संघ कार्यालय भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे। नवनिर्मित संघ भवन में 850 लोगों की बैठक क्षमता वाले भव्य सभागार के अलावा, कार्यालय कक्ष और 65 लोगों के ठहरने की व्यवस्था है।

संघ प्रमुख का 66 दिनों में है दूसरा बिहार दौरा
इससे पहले चार दिसंबर को भी संघ प्रमुख तीन दिवसीय प्रवास पर पटना पहुंचे थे, संघ प्रमुख तब क्षेत्रीय बैठक में भाग लेने पटना आए थे। पांच दिसंबर को संघ के अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल की क्षेत्र स्तर की बैठक पटना में हुई थी। इस अहम बैठक में बिहार व झारखंड के संघ से जुड़े शीर्षस्तर के 40 कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाया गया था। इसमें प्रांत संघचालक, कार्यवाह और प्रचारक ही शामिल हुए थे।

