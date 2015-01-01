पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mokama Barh (Bihar) Election 2020 Update; CCTV Camera Closed For One Hour Polling Station

भास्कर ब्रेकिंग:मोकामा-बाढ़ की EVM पर निगरानी रख रही CCTV घंटे भर तक बंद रही, पटना के एएन कॉलेज में रखी हैं मशीनें

पटना39 मिनट पहले
एक घंटे तक CCTV से नहीं हो सकी निगरानी।
  • बंद हुई तीसरी आंख, इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीन की सुरक्षा पर सवाल
  • जहां का फेल हुआ कैमरा वहां रखी गई हैं बाढ़-मोकामा की ईवीएम

एएन कॉलेज को अभेद्य किला बनाने के दावे का कनेक्शन सोमवार को कट गया। स्ट्रांग रूम में जहां बाढ़ और मोकामा की ईवीएम रखी गई है, वहां सीसीटीवी कैमरा ही बंद था। आरोप है कि एक घंटे से कैमरा बंद था और इस पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं था। अब सवाल उन दावों को लेकर है, जिसमें कहा गया था कि परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सकता है। प्रत्याशियों के इस आरोप के बाद कैमरा ठीक करा दिया गया है, लेकिन सवाल यह है कि इसकी मॉनिटरिंग कर कौन रहा था। क्योंकि दावे के अनुसार 24 घंटे बिना अवरोध के सीसी कैमरा चलाया जाना था और इसकी निगरानी भी की जानी थी।

ये किया गया था दावा
जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय की तरफ से दावा किया गया था कि पटना के एएन कॉलेज में मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया है और यहां सुरक्षा की पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है। दावा किया गया कि स्ट्रांग रूम में सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम है, इसके लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे पर विशेष जोर दिया गया है। पटना के सभी विधानसभा के ईवीएम यहीं रखे गए हैं। यहां स्ट्रांग रूम को लेकर दावा किया गया था कि किसी भी दशा में यहां सुरक्षा को लेकर कोई चूक नहीं होगी। लेकिन सोमवार को जब कैमरा बंद हुआ तो तरह-तरह के सवाल खड़े हुए हैं।

एएन कॉलेज में सुरक्षा के दावे का टूटा कनेक्शन।
एएन कॉलेज में सुरक्षा के दावे का टूटा कनेक्शन।

डीएम और एसएसपी ने लिया था जायजा
डीएम पटना कुमार रवि और एसएसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा के साथ अन्य अधिकारियों ने दौरा कर पूरी व्यवस्था देखी। इसके बाद भी सुरक्षा का कनेक्शन सोमवार को कट गया। हालांकि प्रत्याशियों की ओर से आवाज उठाने के बाद उसे ठीक कराया गया, लेकिन इससे यह बात साफ हो गई की सीसीटीवी की मॉनिटरिंग में लापरवाही हुई है।

