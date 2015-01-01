पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाहुबली का बयान:अनंत सिंह बोले - जनता ने तेजस्वी को CM बनाया, दूसरा CM नाटक है; सरकार चलने के सवाल पर कहा - सरकार है कहां जो चलेगी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोकामा विधायक अनंत सिंह बुधवार को शपथ लेने व अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग में हिस्सा लेने विधानसभा पहुंचे थे। नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव के अनुरोध पर उन्हें बेऊर जेल से विधानसभा लाया गया था। इसके बाद जाते वक़्त उनकी बाइट लेने के लिए मीडियाकर्मियों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। उनसे लालू प्रसाद यादव के कथित वायरल ऑडियो मामले को लेकर सवाल किया गया। नीतीश सरकार को लेकर भी सवाल पूछा गया।

क्या-क्या बोले अनंत सिंह

लालू यादव के वायरल ऑडियो और अध्यक्ष पद के लिए विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोपों पर अनंत सिंह ने कहा कि वो किसी से इस तरह बात कर ही नहीं सकते हैं। किसी और ने बात की होगी। ये सरकार बेईमान है। हमलोगों को 15 सीटें हरवा दी गयीं। लालू जी क्यों किसी को इधर-उधर आने-जाने के लिए कहेंगे। जनता ने तेजस्वी को मुख्यमंत्री बनाया है। कोई और अगर मुख्यमंत्री बना है तो नाटक है। एक सवाल यह भी उछाला गया कि सरकार पांच साल चलेगी क्या? इसपर अनंत सिंह ने कहा - सरकार है कहां, जो चलेगी।

अनंत सिंह ने आज किया शपथ ग्रहण

कई संगीन मामलों के आरोपी अनंत सिंह अभी उनके आवास से हथियारों की बरामदगी मामले में बेऊर जेल में हैं। उन्होंने जेल से ही राजद के टिकट पर मोकामा से चुनाव लड़ा और जीत हासिल की है। नई विधानसभा के जारी सत्र के पहले दो दिनों में सदस्यों के शपथ ग्रहण में वे उपस्थित नहीं हो सके थे। बुधवार को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मतदान होना था। इस मतदान में हिस्सा लेने अनंत सिंह को विधानसभा में बुलवाने के लिए नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतन राम मांझी से अनुरोध किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें