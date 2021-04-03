पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंजीनियरिंग अभ्यर्थियों के लिए मौका:बिहार के कॉलेजों में खाली सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए होगी मॉपअप काउंसिलिंग, 6 से रजिस्ट्रेशन

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद ने जारी किया शेड्यूल
  • JEE मेन 2020 में शामिल अभ्यर्थी दाखिले के लिए हिस्सा ले सकेंगे

राज्य के सरकारी व निजी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में B.Tech में खाली बची सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए मॉपअप काउंसिलिंग का आयोजन किया जाएगा। JEE मेन 2020 में शामिल अभ्यर्थी दाखिले के लिए इस राउंड में हिस्सा ले सकेंगे। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए दो राउंड की काउंसिलिंग 20 जनवरी तक हो चुकी है। दोनों राउंड में हुए नामांकन के बाद जो सीटें खाली रह गई हैं उनपर मॉपअप काउंसिलिंग के तहत दाखिला लिया जाएगा। बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद (BCECE) ने मॉपअप काउंसिलिंग के लिए गुरुवार को शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया। रजिस्ट्रेशन 6 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। काउंसिलिंग 17 फरवरी से शुरू होगी।

BCECE ने कहा है कि JEE मेन 2020 में शामिल सभी अभ्यर्थी जिन्होंने पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया हो अथवा नहीं किया हो, वे फ्रेश रजिस्ट्रेशन एवं एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। JEE मेन का स्कोर कितना भी हो, अभ्यर्थी मॉपअप काउंसिलिंग के लिए इलिजिबिल है। उसका 12वीं में कम से कम 45 प्रतिशत तथा आरक्षित वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए कम से कम 40 प्रतिशत अंक होना अनिवार्य है। BCECE ने कहा है कि समय कम है इसलिए अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन में सुधार का मौका नहीं दिया जा सकेगा। इसलिए आवेदन सबमिट करने के पहले पूरी तरह जांच लें क्योंकि उसके बाद डाटा सुधार का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। काउंसिलिंग ऑफलाइन आयोजित होगी।

मॉपअप काउंसिलिंग का शेड्यूल रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि- 6 फरवरी रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तिथि- 11 फरवरी रात 10 बजे तक चालान के माध्यम से फी जमा- 11 फरवरी शाम 4 बजे तक ऑनलाइन पेमेंट की तिथि- 12 फरवरी रात 12 बजे तक मेधा सूची का प्रकाशन- 14 फरवरी रात 8 बजे काउंसिलिंग की तिथि- 17 फरवरी से

