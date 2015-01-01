पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहादत को सलाम:मधेपुरा के लाल शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर पटना पहुंचा

40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कश्मीर में शहीद हुए मधेपुरा के लाल कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर मंगलवार को पटना पहुंचा।
  • कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों से लोहा लेते हुए शहीद हुए थे कैप्टन आशुतोष
  • एयरपोर्ट पर डिप्टी सीएम सुशील कुमार मोदी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

विगत दिनों आतंकवादियों से लोहा लेते हुए कश्मीर में शहीद हुए मधेपुरा के लाल कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर मंगलवार को पटना पहुंचा। एयरपोर्ट पर डिप्टी सीएम सुशील कुमार मोदी और भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। पटना एयरपोर्ट से कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर को उनके पैतृक गांव ले जाया जाएगा।

पिछले दिनों जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा सेक्टर के माछिल इलाके में आतंकियों के घुसपैठ को नाकाम करने के दौरान बीएसएफ के कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार समेत चार जवान शहीद हो गए थे। कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार, घैलाढ़ प्रखंड के भतरंधा परमानंदपुर पंचायत के जागीर टोला वार्ड-17 के रहने वाले थे। उनके पिता रविंद्र भारती घैलाढ़ पशु अस्पताल में अनुसेवक हैं। आशुतोष की दो साल पूर्व ही नौकरी लगी थी। वह नौ माह से बॉर्डर पर तैनात थे। कैप्टन आशुतोष की दो बहनें हैं।

रविवार की अल सुबह बीएसएफ के 12 जवानों की टीम पाकिस्तान बार्डर से सटे माछिल इलाके में पेट्रोलिंग कर रही थी। इसी दौरान पांच आतंकियों को पाकिस्तान की ओर से घुसपैठ करते देखा गया। इसके बाद मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई। इसमें कैप्टन आशुतोष ने दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया। हालांकि बाद में आतंकियों की गोलीबारी में आशुतोष समेत चार जवान शहीद हो गए।

