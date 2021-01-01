पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Mukhya Mantri Kanya Uthhan Yojna Got Double, Nitish Kumar Cabinet Decusion E Kalyan Portal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना की राशि हुई दोगुनी:ई-कल्याण पोर्टल पर जाकर आवेदन करें बेटियां, बिहार की निवासी होना जरूरी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ई-कल्याण पोर्टल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाएं
  • इसका फॉर्म भरने के लिए पंजीकरण अनिवार्य है

मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना की राशि दोगुनी कर दी गई है। शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2021-22 से इंटर उत्तीर्ण करने वाली अविवाहित लड़कियों को 25000 हजार और स्नातक उत्तीर्ण करने वाली लड़कियों को 50000 हजार की सहायता राशि दी जाएगी। पहले इंटर उत्तीर्ण करने 10 हजार रुपए और स्नातक उत्तीर्ण करने पर 25 हजार रुपए दिए जाते थे। अब सरकार ने इंटर के लिए लगभग साढ़े तीन लाख और स्नातक के लिए 80 हजार अविवाहित कन्याओं को योजना का लाभ देने का बजटीय प्रावधान दिया है इसका लाभ एक अप्रैल 2021 से मिल सकेगा। इस योजना का फॉर्म भरने के लिए पंजीकरण अनिवार्य है। इसके लिए ई-कल्याण पोर्टल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाएं। लॉग इन करने के लिए यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड का उपयोग करें।

बिहार का स्थायी निवासी होना अनिवार्य

अगर आपके कॉलेज का नाम सूची में नहीं है तो आप अपने विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार से संपर्क करके उसका नाम जोड़ने का आग्रह कर सकते हैं। एक छात्रा द्वारा केवल एक आवेदन ही भरा जाएगा। आवेदक को बिहार की स्थायी निवासी होना अनिवार्य है​​​​​​। इस योजना के अंतर्गत आवेदन भरने के दौरान आवेदन पात्र ड्राफ्ट में भी SAVE किया जा सकता है। आवेदन के प्रारूप को भी प्रिंट किया जा सकता है। अंतिम रूप से SUBMIT करने से पहले अपनी प्रविष्टियां पुनः जांच कर लें। अंतिम SUBMIT के बाद आवेदन में कोई संशोधन नहीं किया जा सकेगा। अंतिम रूप से SUBMITED आवेदन पर विचार किया जाएगा।

मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना के लिए आवेदन ऐसे करे

ई-कल्याण पोर्टल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाएं। आपके सामने होम पेज खुलकर आएगा। होम पेज मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना-मुख्यमंत्री बालिका (माध्यमिक +2) प्रोत्साहन योजना 2020 के लिए आवेदन करें (LINK-1) या फिर मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना-मुख्यमंत्री बालिका (माध्यमिक +2) प्रोत्साहन योजना 2020 के लिए आवेदन करें (LINK-2) के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। इन दोनों में से किसी भी एक लिंक पर क्लिक कर सकते हैं। अब आपको CLICK हियर टू अप्लाई के लिंक पर CLICK करना होगा। इसके बाद आपको अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर, टोटल ऑब्टेंड मार्क्स तथा कैप्चा कोड दर्ज करना होगा। इसके बाद आपके सामने आवेदन फॉर्म खुलकर आएगा। इस फॉर्म में पूछी गई सभी जानकारी ध्यान से भरें। इसके बाद सभी दस्तावेजों को अटैच करना होगा। अब SUBMIT बटन पर क्लिक करें।

आवेदन के लिए ये दस्तावेज जरूरी हैं

  • आधार कार्ड
  • बैंक खाता पासबुक
  • इंटर की मार्कशीट
  • स्नातक की मार्कशीट
  • मोबाइल नंबर
  • पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser