वारदात की कहानी, चश्मदीद की जुबानी:पुलिस की ज्यादती के शिकार युवक ने बताया, मुंगेर के बाटा चौक के पास क्या हुआ था उस रात

मुंगेर2 मिनट पहलेलेखक: कृष्णा बल्लभ नारायण
मुंगेर में पुलिस फायरिंग के विरोध में गुरुवार को कई जगह आगजनी हुई।
  • जैसे ही प्रतिमा रखी गई, पुलिस आई और वहां बैठे लोगों की जमकर धुनाई करने लगी
  • भीड़ पर निगरानी को हर साल सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाते थे, इस बार नहीं लगे

मुंगेर का बवाल थम गया है। शहर अब शांत हो गया है। बेपटरी हुआ यहां का माहौल पटरी पर आने लगा है। शहर के हर चौक-चौराहे पर पुलिस फोर्स की तैनाती की गई है। कड़ी नजर रखी जा रही है। 'दैनिक भास्कर' की टीम लगातार हर पल आप तक खबरें पहुंचा रही है। हमारी टीम ने एक ऐसे शख्स को खोज निकाला, जो बड़ी देवी के प्रतिमा विसर्जन में शामिल था। इस चश्मदीद ने कैमरे के सामने हर उस घटना को शेयर किया, जो 26 अक्टूबर की रात में हुई थी। पुलिस की लाठियों और उसकी गुंडागर्दी का शिकार ये चश्मदीद भी हुआ था। पुलिस की पिटाई से इस युवक का दाहिना हाथ भी फ्रैक्चर हो गया है। उसे काफी चोटें आई हैं। इसके बावजूद अपनी पहचान उजागर नहीं करने की शर्त पर वह उसी बाटा चौक पर आया जहां पुलिस ने फायरिंग की शुरुआत की थी। उसने हमें घटना के रात की हर एक बात को बताया जिसे हम हू-ब-हू लिख रहे हैं।

यह बताया चश्मदीद ने
नेशनल स्टोर होते हुए प्रतिमा बाटा चौक के इस फ्रंट पर आ रही थी। व्हिसिल की आवाज के साथ बाटा चौक पर प्रतिमा को टर्न किया गया और फिर रुक गई। व्हिसिल बजने के साथ यहीं पर प्रतिमा को रखा गया। घटना नेशनल स्टोर की तरफ पहले हो चुकी थी। प्रतिमा रखने के बाद हम लोग बैठ गए थे। हमारे भइया भी बैठे थे। पीछे हमारा दोस्त भी बैठा था। इसके बगल में दो लड़का और बैठा हुआ था, जिसको हम जानते हैं अच्छी तरह से और बाकी लोग भी बैठे हुए थे। तभी मौके पर पुलिस आई और जमकर धुनाई करने लगी। जो सारे लोग मौके पर मौजूद थे, वो भाग गए। सिर्फ प्रतिमा के पास बैठे लोग ही रहे।

मुंगेर में ये क्या हो रहा?:लड़की की लाश घाट पर पड़ी है; जहां गोलियां चलीं, वहीं फंदे से लटकी एक और लाश मिली

इस बार क्यों नहीं लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे?
हर साल दुर्गा पूजा के मौके पर शहर के अलग-अलग जगहों पर जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाते थे। एक जगह पर कंट्रोल रूम भी बनाया जाता था। लेकिन इस बार जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं किया गया। भीड़ पर निगरानी रखने के लिए कोई कदम नहीं उठाया गया था। इसे एक बड़ी लापरवाही के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है। अब सवाल यही है कि शहर के अंदर सीसीटीवी कैमरे क्यों नहीं लगवाए गए थे?

