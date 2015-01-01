पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Murder In Phulwari Sharif Patna Crushed By A Brick, A Dead Body Was Found Stained With Blood In An Empty Plot

वारदात:फुलवारीशरीफ में ईंट से कूंच-कूंच कर युवक की हत्या, एक खाली प्लॉट में खून से सना मिला शव

फुलवारीशरीफ6 मिनट पहले
फुलवारीशरीफ में युवक की हत्या।
  • मृतक की पहचान के लिए जुटी पुलिस, अन्य थानों से ली जा रही मदद
  • दीपावली की रात किसी विवाद के बाद हत्या की आशंका

फुलवारी में एक युवक की ईंट से कूचकर हत्या कर दी गई है। शव क्षेत्र के रानीपुर अल्बा कॉलोनी के पास खाली पड़े एक प्लॉट से रविवार की सुबह बरामद हुआ है। मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। मृतक की उम्र लगभग 30 साल बताई जा रही है। शव को देख ऐसा लग रहा है कि घटना देर रात की है। आशंका है कि दीपावली की रात किसी विवाद के बाद हत्या की गई है। इस घटना में एक से अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने की आशंका है।

शव मिलने की सूचना से सनसनी
दिवाली के त्योहार के कारण दूसरे दिन रविवार की सुबह लोग देर से उठे। रानीपुर अल्वा कॉलोनी के आसपास रहने वाले लोग जब घर से बाहर निकले तो उन्हें खाली पड़ी जमीन में एक युवक दिखा। पास जाकर देखा गया तो वह खून से सना हुआ था और सांस भी नहीं चल रही थी। लोगों ने तत्काल इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी।

फुलवारी थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई शव को बरामद करने के बाद उसकी पहचान में जुटी है। युवक के पास से कोई ऐसा सामान नहीं मिला है जिससे उसकी पहचान हो सके। मृतक के कपड़ों को देख वह सामान्य परिवार का लग रहा है। पुलिस जांच में जुटी है, शव की पहचान होने के बाद ही पुलिस मामले की तह तक पहुंच पाएगी। जिस तरह से ईंट से कूंचकर हत्या की गई है इससे आशंका है कि अचानक से कोई विवाद होगा जिस कारण से घटना हुई होगा। पुलिस का कहना है कि युवक की पहचान के लिए आसपास के थानों व क्षेत्र के लोगों से मदद ली जा रही है।

