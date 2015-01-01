पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुसरुपुर में दहेज के लिए बहू की गला दबाकर हत्या, परिजनों का आरोप- ससुराल वालों ने मौत के बाद छुपाकर जला दी लाश

पटना12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खुसरुपुर में एक विवाहिता की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है।
  • घटना खुसरुपुर संगत पर इलाके की
  • एफआईआर दर्ज होने पर मामले की जांच में जुटी पुलिस

पटना के खुसरुपुर में ससुराल वालों ने दहेज के लिए बहू की गला दबा कर हत्या कर दी और लाश को जलाकर चुपचाप ठिकाने लगा दिया। घटना खुसरुपुर के संगत पर इलाके की है, जहां मृतक के परिजनों ने थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज की है। मंगलवार को 20 वर्षीय पूजा की ससुराल में संदिग्ध हालत में मौत से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। मायके वालों का आरोप है कि बेटी के पति और ससुराल वालों ने मिलकर पूजा की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और इसके बाद लाश को चुपचाप जला दिया।

दरअसल, फतुहा के बांकीपुर गोरख मुहल्ले के रहने वाले संजीव साह ने अपनी बेटी पूजा की शादी इसी साल जुलाई महीने खुसरुपुर में सगत पर के रहने वाले लक्ष्मण साव से की थी। आरोप है कि दहेज के दो लाख रुपए नहीं मिलने के कारण लक्ष्मण और उसका परिवार लगातार पूजा को प्रताड़ित करता था। शादी के महज 5 महीने के अंदर ही उसका जीना दुश्वार कर दिया था। इस कारण अक्सर लक्ष्मण और पूजा के बीच विवाद भी होता था। ससुराल वालों का कहना है कि सोमवार की शाम पूजा ने खुद से फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया।

अब सवाल यह उठता है कि अगर पूजा ने सुसाइड किया था तो लक्ष्मण या उसके परिवार वालों ने तत्काल खुसरुपुर थाना की पुलिस को या मायके वालों को इसकी जानकारी क्यों नहीं दी?

लड़की के पिता और उनके परिवार को बेटी की मौत की जानकारी मंगलवार की सुबह हुई। तब वो लोग फतुहा से खुसरुपुर पहुंचे और फिर थाना गए। मायके वाले अपनी लाडली का अंतिम दर्शन भी नहीं कर सके।

पिता का गंभीर आरोप है कि उनकी बेटी ने सुसाइड नहीं किया है। उसकी गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है। अब पुलिस भी इस मामले को दहेज हत्या के रूप में देख रही है। इसी प्वाइंट पर आगे की जांच चल रही है। थानेदार के अनुसार पिता के बयान पर पति लक्ष्मण और उसके परिवार वालों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर दी गई है। जल्द ही इस मामले में ससुराल वालों के उपर पुलिस का शिकंजा कसेगा।

