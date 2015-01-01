पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहारियों की रगों में खून की कमी:29.5% बिहार के पुरुष खून की कमी के शिकार; महिलाओं की स्थिति और बिगड़ी, 5 साल में 3% बढ़े मामले

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  • बिहार में पांच साल में सुधरने के बजाए बिगड़ गई स्थिति
  • 2015-16 में 60.4% गर्भवती महिलाओं में थी खून की कमी, 2019-20 में 63.6% हो गया मामला

पोषण को लेकर सरकार की कई महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं के बाद भी गर्भवती महिलाओं में खून की कमी दूर नहीं हो पा रही है। बिहार की 63.6 प्रतिशत गर्भवती महिलाएं खून की कमी से जूझ रही हैं। वर्ष 2015-16 में यह आंकड़ा 60.4 प्रतिशत था। पांच साल में लगभग 3 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। इतना ही 6 से 59 माह के बच्चों में भी एनीमिया के मामले बढ़ गए हैं। बिहार में इस उम्र के 69.4 प्रतिशत मासूमों में खून की कमी पाई गई है। नेशनल फेमिली हेल्थ सर्वे 5 (NFHS 5) की रिपोर्ट में इसका खुलासा हुआ है।

पुरुषों में भी बढ़ रही है खून की कमी

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पुरुषों में भी खून की कमी बढ़ रही है। 15 से 49 वर्ष के 29.5 प्रतिशत पुरुषों में खून की कमी है। शहरों के 27.1 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 30.1 प्रतिशत पुरुषों में खून की कमी है। वहीं इसमें 15 से 19 वर्ष के पुरुषों में 34.8 प्रतिशत खून की कमी पाई गई है। वर्ष 2015-16 में यहां आंकड़ा 37.8 प्रतिशत रहा था।

मासूमों और महिलाओं में बढ़ी खून की कमी

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 5 से 59 माह के 69.4 प्रतिशत बच्चों में खून की कमी पाई गई है। गांव के 69.7 प्रतिशत बच्चों में खून की कमी है जबकि शहरों में 67.9 प्रतिशत बच्चों में खून की कमी पाई गई है। वर्ष 2015-16 की बात करें तो यह आंकड़ा 63.5 प्रतिशत रहा है। बिहार की सामान्य महिलाओं में भी खून की कमी है। 15 से 49 वर्ष की महिलाओं पर हुए सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शहर में 66 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की 63.1 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में खून की कमी है। वर्ष 2015-16 में 60.4 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में ही खून की कमी थी।

गांव की 66 प्रतिशत गर्भवती महिलाएं एनीमिक

15 से 49 वर्ष की गर्भवती महिलाओं पर हुए सर्वे के मुताबिक शहरों में 56.1 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में खून की कमी है जबकि 63.9 प्रतिशत ग्रामीण गर्भवती महिलाएं खून की कमी से जूझ रही हैं।

15 से 19 साल की 65 प्रतिशत महिलाएं एनीमिक

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 15 से 19 वर्ष की 65.7 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में खून की कमी है, जो वर्ष 2015-16 से लगभग 5 प्रतिशत अधिक है। वर्ष 2015-16 में यह आंकड़ा 61 प्रतिशत था। इसमें गांव की 65.4 और शहरों की 67.2 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में खून की कमी पाई गई है।

