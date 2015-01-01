पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Naxal Killed In Joint Opperation Of CRPF Cobra Batalion And Police; Gaya Barachatti Village

एनकाउंटर:ग्रामीण की हत्या कर भागने की फिराक में था 10 लाख का इनामी नक्सली, कोबरा बटालियन और पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में ढेर

गया26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोबरा बटालियन के जवानों ने एनकाउंटर में नक्सली को मार गिराया।
  • नक्सली की सूचना मिलने पर कोबरा बटालियन के जवान पहले से मौजूद थे
  • महुअरी गांव में एनकाउंटर के बाद ग्रामीणों में दहशत

सीआरपीएफ के कोबरा बटालियन और गया पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में दस लाख का इनामी नक्सली मार गिराया गया है। मामला गया जिले के बाराचट्टी का है। बाराचट्टी के महुअरी में ये कार्रवाई की गई है। गया के एएसपी अभियान राजेश सिंह ने पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि पुलिस और कोबरा के द्वारा संयुक्त कार्रवाई की गई है, जिसमें एक नक्सली को मार गिराया गया है। नक्सली का नाम आलोक यादव है।

जवाबी कार्रवाई में मारा गया नक्सली
महुअरी गांव में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया था। इसमें नक्सली आलोक यादव भी पहुंचा हुआ था। चादर ओढ़कर वो कार्यक्रम में बैठा हुआ था। इस दौरान ही उसने फायरिंग कर दी। जिसमें दो ग्रामीणों की मौत हो गई। इसमें एक ग्रामीण का नाम वीरेंद्र यादव है, जबकि दूसरे का नाम सामने नहीं आया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक कोबरा बटालियन के जवान और पुलिस भी चादर ओढ़कर कार्यक्रम में बैठे हुए थे। जवाबी फायरिंग में नक्सली को कोबरा बटालियन के जवानों ने ढेर कर दिया। आलोक यादव 10 लाख का इनामी नक्सली था। मौके से एके 47 और इंसास राइफल भी बरामद किए जाने की सूचना मिली है।

