नई सरकार का आज दीदार:NDA आज करेगा सीएम की औपचारिक घोषणा, नीतीश पेश करेंगे सरकार बनाने का दावा

पटना21 मिनट पहले
  • फडणनवीस, भूपेंद्र भी पहुंच चुके, नीतीश के नाम पर भाजपा की मुहर लगाएंगे
  • आज ही घोषित होगा ‘डिप्टी’ कितने और कौन, शपथ ग्रहण सोमवार को संभव

आकार में भले समय लगने की संभावना है, लेकिन बिहार में नई सरकार का रूप रविवार को तय हो जाएगा। बिहार भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारी देवेंद्र फडणवीस और बिहार भाजपा के प्रभारी भूपेंद्र यादव शनिवार की रात ही पटना आ गए। शनिवार को डिप्टी सीएम सुशील कुमार मोदी दिल्ली से घूमकर आ चुके हैं। देवेंद्र-भूपेंद्र रविवार दोपहर मुख्यमंत्री आवास में NDA की बैठक में नीतीश कुमार के नाम का भाजपा की ओर से प्रस्ताव रखेंगे और सहमति के स्वर के बाद औपचारिक घोषणा भी करेंगे। संभावना है कि बैठक में घोषणा हो जाए कि बिहार में नीतीश के डिप्टी कौन और कितने होंगे। इसके बाद सीएम नीतीश कुमार राज्यपाल फागू चौहान के समक्ष सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश करेंगे। सोमवार को शपथ ग्रहण की संभावना है।

नीतीश, सुशील और चौधरी तय तो हैं, मगर…

नीतीश कुमार मुख्यमंत्री, सुशील कुमार मोदी उप-मुख्यमंत्री और विजय कुमार चौधरी विधानसभा अध्यक्ष होंगे- यह तीन नाम तय हैं। नीतीश का नाम NDA की ओर से और सुमो और चौधरी का नाम नीतीश की ओर से, लेकिन बैठक में भाजपा का डिप्टी सीएम को लेकर कोई नया स्टैंड भी सामने आ सकता है। रक्षा मंत्री और भाजपा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजनाथ सिंह इस स्टैंड को साफ करने के लिए पटना में रहेंगे। साढ़े 11 बजे से भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक में वह तय करेंगे कि किसी तरह का विरोधाभास नहीं रहे। नीतीश कुमार अपने डिप्टी सुशील कुमार मोदी को कायम रखने पर अड़े हैं, लेकिन इस पद पर भाजपा में दो नए चेहरे को लेकर चर्चा है। चर्चा तो यह भी है कि भाजपा दो डिप्टी सीएम चाह रही है। दूसरी तरफ, महागठबंधन की ओर से HAM प्रमुख जीतन राम मांझी और VIP प्रमुख मुकेश सहनी को उप-मुख्यमंत्री पद का ऑफर होने की जानकारी भी NDA के नेताओं को है, इसलिए इसपर भी आज की बैठक में स्थिति स्पष्ट की जाएगी। बैठक में राजनाथ सिंह भी संभवत: मौजूद रहें।

घटक दल को केंद्र का ऑफर दे सकती है भाजपा

जदयू केंद्र की NDA सरकार का हिस्सा तो है, लेकिन उसके मंत्री नहीं हैं। संभावना है कि NDA की आज होने वाली बैठक में अगर कहीं मामला फंसा तो भाजपा घटक दल को केंद्र में सहभागिता का ऑफर दे सकती है। 2019 के आम चुनाव के बाद केंद्र में एक मंत्री पद का ऑफर नीतीश कुमार ने ठुकरा दिया था। बिहार में भाजपा के 17 और जदयू के 16 सांसद हैं, जिसके कारण नीतीश कम-से-कम तीन केंद्रीय मंत्री का पद चाह रहे हैं। नीतीश 6 सांसदों वाली लोजपा के विधानसभा चुनाव में दिखाए रवैए से खफा हैं, जिसके कारण वह लोजपा को लेकर भी भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के समक्ष शर्तें रख सकते हैं।

