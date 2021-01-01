पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीरता पुरस्कार में नालंदा की अनदेखी:सैनिक स्कूल में छात्र ने पड़ोस के 3 बच्चों को आग से बचाने में जान दी थी, उसकी वीरता तो देखते

नालंदाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: प्रणय प्रियंवद
नेवी में जाकर देश की सेवा करना चाहता था अमित राज। - Dainik Bhaskar
नेवी में जाकर देश की सेवा करना चाहता था अमित राज।
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर देखिए CM नीतीश के गृह जिले का दर्द
  • 15 साल के अमित राज के गांव पेशौर में भास्कर रिपोर्टर

देश में इस साल तीन बच्चों को वीरता के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। कोरोना लॉकडाउन में साइकिल पर पिता को गुरुग्राम से दरभंगा लेकर आने वाले हमारे बिहार की ज्योति कुमारी को भी। हमें ज्योति पर गर्व है। लेकिन, क्या पड़ोस के 3 बच्चों को आग से बचाने में अपनी कुर्बानी देने वाले सैनिक स्कूल के छात्र अमित राज को वीर नहीं माना जाना चाहिए था? 15 साल के अमित मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के गृह जिले नालंदा का रहने वाला था। गणतंत्र दिवस पर वीरता पुरस्कारों की घोषणा से पहले भास्कर ने पेशौर गांव पहुंचकर वीरों जैसी सद्गति हासिल करने वाले अमित की कहानी और सेना की प्रशंसा की चर्चा सुनी। साथ ही, 13 दिसंबर को अमित की मौत के बाद उसे वीरता पुरस्कार दिलाने की नालंदा में उठ रही आवाज सुनी। किसी सरकार तक यह आवाज नहीं पहुंची, इसलिए भास्कर इस गणतंत्र दिवस अमित के गांव का दर्द सुना रहा है।

दादा की आह- नेवी में जाना चाहता था, मगर...
जब रिपोर्टर नालंदा के पेशौर में अमित के घर पर पहुंचे तो उसके दादा बालेश्वर प्रसाद खेत पर गए हुए थे। कुछ इंतजार करने के बाद आए। बात शुरू होते ही उनकी आवाज में सिसकियां मिल गई। घटना को बयां करते-करते फफक पड़े। कहा- "अमित बहादुर बच्चा था। घर में जब रहता तो पढ़ता रहता। ऑनलाइन क्लास करता रहता। उसकी बहुत इच्छा थी कि पढ़ाई कर नेवी में जाए और देश की सेवा करे। लेकिन, होनी को कुछ और मंजूर था...।" अमित के आंगन का चापाकल हो या छप्पर वाला उसका कमरा, सब जैसे उसकी राह देख रहे हों।

अमित के दादा उसकी बहादुरी को बताते हुए फफक पड़ते हैं।
अमित के दादा उसकी बहादुरी को बताते हुए ففक पड़ते हैं।

दौड़ने जा रहा था, तभी सुनी बच्चों की आवाज
अमित राज पुरुलिया के सैनिक स्कूल में 10वीं का छात्र था। लॉकडाउन में वह अपने घर नालंदा जिले के रहुई प्रखंड के पेशौर गांव आया हुआ था। हर सुबह की तरह वह 3 दिसंबर को ट्रैक सूट पहन कर मैदान में दौड़ने जा रहा था। तभी पास के एक घर से "बचाओ....बचाओ" की आवाज आई। अमित आवाज की तरफ तेजी से भागा। यह आवाज दो बच्चों- युवराज और रुपाली की थी। एक की उम्र 12 साल और दूसरी की 14 साल। एक और बच्चा पहुंच गया था वहां पर। रसोई गैस के पाइप में आग लग गई थी। घर में कोई बड़ा नहीं था। बच्चों को अमित राज ने जल्दी से अलग हटाया। आग की लपट से उन्हें दूर करने के बाद वह उसे फैलने से रोकने लगा। आग बुझाने की कोशिश के दौरान अमित के कपड़ों में आग लग गई। बच्चों की जान तो बच गई, लेकिन आग ने पूरी तरह से अमित को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। युवराज और रुपाली की मां मां सुधा देवी बताती हैं- "आवाज सुनकर हम घर पहुंचे तो देखा कि अमित के शरीर में आग लग चुकी है। कपड़ों में लगी आग बुझाने के लिए नाद से उसने अपने शरीर पर पानी डाला। तबतक लोग आए और उसे तुरंत बिहारशरीफ ले गए डॉक्टर के पास।"

जो दो बच्चे आग के सामने थे, उनकी मां सुधा। सुधा अमित के उपकार और उसकी बहादुरी को कभी नहीं भूल सकेंगी।
जो दो बच्चे आग के सामने थे, उनकी मां सुधा। सुधा अमित के उपकार और उसकी बहादुरी को कभी नहीं भूल सकेंगी।

बहादुरी की चर्चा खूब, मगर नहीं मिला इलाज
डॉक्टर ने उसे पटना रेफर कर दिया। तबतक उसकी बहादुरी के चर्चे मीडिया के जरिए हर जगह थे। हर स्तर पर। इसके बावजूद सरकार की ओर से कोई पहल नहीं हुई। परिजन पटना के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल ले गए। शरीर 85 फीसदी तक जल चुका था। यहां डॉक्टरों ने हाथ उठा दिया। परिवार वाले अब दिल्ली के सफदरगंज अस्पताल ले गए। मुंबई में रह रहा परिवार दिल्ली में उसके साथ था। अमित के पिता भूषण प्रसाद मुंबई लौट चुके हैं। भास्कर से बातचीत में वह पूरा वाकया सुनाते हैं कि कैसे उसके इलाज में ढाई लाख रुपए खर्च हो चुके थे तो यह खबर सैनिक स्कूल पुरुलिया को मिली और आगे का खर्च स्कूल ने उठाना शुरू किया। स्कूल ने बैंक खाते में एक लाख रुपए भी भेजे। भूषण भरी आवाज में कहते हैं- "13 दिसंबर को दम तोड़ने के पहले 03 दिसंबर से 10 दिनों तक का जीवन अमित ने कैसा जिया, यह बताना मेरे लिए मुश्किल है। वह ठीक से बात तक नहीं कर पाता था। 10 दिनों तक मेरा और उसकी मां का कलेजा तिल-तिल कर कटता रहा। लेकिन, हम उसे बचा नहीं पाए। मेरा बहादुर बच्चा नहीं रहा। बहुत अरमान के साथ उसका एडमिशन पुरुलिया के सैनिक स्कूल में कराया था। सेना में होने का जज्बा उसके अंदर बचपन से ही था। तभी तो उसने दो बच्चों की जान को अपनी जान समझा।"

गैस की लपटें बुझाने के बाद अमित ने इसी नाद से पानी लेकर अपने ट्रैकसूट की आग को बुझाया था।
गैस की लपटें बुझाने के बाद अमित ने इसी नाद से पानी लेकर अपने ट्रैकसूट की आग को बुझाया था।

दिल्ली में दाह-संस्कार के बाद से आवाज तेज
14 दिसंबर को अमित का दिल्ली में ही दाह-संस्कार कर दिया गया। अमित के पिता भूषण प्रसाद मुंबई में इलेक्ट्रिशियन का काम करते हैं। वह अपने दूसरे बेटे और इकलौती बेटी के साथ लौट गए। लेकिन, अमित की वीरता के चर्चे थमे नहीं। युवाओं का अलग-अलग दल अमित की वीरता के चर्चे को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए चलाता रहा। हर जगह से आवाज उठी, लेकिन अब जब इस बार के वीरता पुरस्कारों की घोषणा हो गई और प्रधानमंत्री ने इन्हें बधाई भी दे दी तो नालंदा मायूस हो गया अनदेखी के लिए।

इस बार इन 3 को मिला है वीरता पुरस्कार
राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार की शुरुआत भारतीय बाल कल्याण परिषद की ओर से 1957 में की गई थी। 5 साल से लेकर 18 साल तक के बच्चों को इस पुरस्कार से नवाजा जाता है। इस बार बिहार की ज्योति समेत 3 को यह पुरस्कार मिला है-

ज्योति कुमारी
लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिहार की ज्योति कुमारी अपने बीमार पिता को साइकिल से गुरुग्राम से दरभंगा अपने गांव लेकर आई थी। ज्योति ने 7 दिनों में 1200 किमी का सफर तय किया था।

दिव्यांश सिंह
यूपी के बाराबंकी जिले के कुंवर दिव्यांश सिंह ने 5 साल की अपनी बहन को सांड के हमले से बचाया था। 30 जनवरी 2018 को स्कूल से लौटने के दौरान सांड ने हमला कर दिया था।

जगन्नाथ वाघमारे
महाराष्ट्र के कंधार में कामेश्वर जगन्नाथ वाघमारे ने नदी में डूब रहे दो बच्चों की जान बचाई थी, जबकि तीसरे बच्चे को वह काफी मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा सका था।

