नई पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनें:पटना के बाद इस्लामपुर और भागलपुर से शुरू होगी पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन, बिहार-यूपी के लोगों को मिलेगा लाभ

पटना18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • दीपावली और छठ पूजा पर रेलवे ने की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था

रेलवे अब कुछ और नई स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने जा रही है। ये ट्रेनें पूजा स्पेशल हैं। इन्हें दीपावली और छठ पूजा को ध्यान में रख कर रेलवे ने चलाने का फैसला लिया है। पहले से कई स्पेशल ट्रेन चल रही है, उनमें पैसेंजर्स की काफी भीड़ है। इसी वजह से अब पटना, इस्लामपुर और भागलपुर से रेलवे ने पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का फैसला लिया है। इन ट्रेनों का फायदा बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों को मिलेगा।

ये है ट्रेनों की लिस्ट

  • 05680 गुवाहाटी- मंडुआडीह पूजा स्पेशल 14 नवंबर को सुबह 6 बजे गुवाहाटी से मंडुआडीह के लिए खुलेगी। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन वाया न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी, हसनपुर रोड, छपरा के रास्ते किया जाएगा।
  • 05685 सिलचर-कानपुर सेंट्रल पूजा स्पेशल 14 नवंबर को रात 10 बजे सिलचर से कानपुर सेंट्रल के लिए खुलेगी। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन गुवाहाटी, न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी, बरौनी, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय के रास्ते किया जाएगा।
  • 05686 डिब्रूगढ़- प्रयागराज पूजा स्पेशल 14 नवंबर को दिन में 12 बजे डिब्रूगढ़ से प्रयागराज के लिए खुलेगी और गुवाहाटी, न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी, बरौनी, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय के रास्ते चलेगी।
  • 05687 न्यू तिनसुकिया-नागपुर पूजा स्पेशल 14 नवंबर को सुबह 6.00 बजे न्यू तिनसुकिया से नागपुर के लिए खुलेगी और गुवाहाटी, न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी, हसनपुर रोड, मुजफ्फरपुर, दानापुर के रास्ते चलेगी।
  • 04452/04451नई दिल्ली - इस्लामपुर पूजा स्पेशल 13, 15 एवं 16 नवंबर को रात 8 बजे नई दिल्ली से खुलेगी। जबकि गाड़ी संख्या 04451 इस्लामपुर से 14, 16 एवं 17 नवंबर को शाम 3.30 बजे नई दिल्ली के लिए खुलेगी। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन वाया प्रयागराज, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय, बक्सर, दानापुर के रास्ते किया जाएगा।
  • सीतामढ़ी-आनंद विहार टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल - 04454 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से 15 नवंबर को रात 11.45 बजे खुलेगी। जबकि गाड़ी संख्या 04453 सीतामढ़ी से 16 नवंबर को 11.35 बजे आनंद विहार टर्मिनल के लिए चलेगी। यह ट्रेन मुजफ्फरपुर, हाजीपुर, छपरा, गोरखपुर के रास्ते चलेगी।
  • 04456 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल-भागलपुर पूजा स्पेशल 13 एवं 17 नवंबर को रात 11.55 बजे आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से खुलेगी और 04455 भागलपुर से 15 एवं 19 नवंबर को रात 12.20 बजे चलेगी। यह ट्रेन का प्रयागराज, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय, पटना, किऊल के रास्ते किया जाएगा।
  • 04458 नई दिल्ली से 13 नवंबर को रात 9 बजे खुलेगी। जबकि 04457 पटना से 14 नवंबर को रात 11 बजे पटना से नई दिल्ली के लिए खुलेगी। जो पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय, वाराणसी, बरेली के रास्ते चलेगी।
