पटना का जनादेश:नितिन नवीन, अरुण सिन्हा, संजीव चौरसिया, रामानंद यादव फिर जीते, रीतलाल राय पहली बार विधायक बने

पटना19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अमित जायसवाल
जीत के बाद नितिन नवीन।
  • बख्तियारपुर से राजद के अनिरुद्ध कुमार ने भाजपा के रणविजय सिंह को पराजित किया
  • मोकामा से बाहुबली अनंत सिंह ने जदयू के राजीव लोचन नारायण सिंह को हराया

पटना जिले के सभी 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का चुनाव परिणाम आ चुका है। बांकीपुर सीट से भाजपा के नितिन नवीन चौथी बार विधायक बने। उन्हें जीत का सर्टिफिकेट मिल चुका है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के लव सिन्हा को हराया। कुम्हरार विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा के अरुण कुमार सिन्हा ने राजद के धर्मेंद्र कुमार को पराजित किया।

दीघा से भाजपा के संजीव चौरसिया ने दूसरी बार जीत दर्ज की है। उन्होंने भाकपा माले के शशि यादव को 46073 मतों से हराया। जीत के बाद उन्हें सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान कर दिया गया है। दानापुर से राजद के रीतलाल राय पहली बार विधायक बने हैं। उन्होंने भाजपा की आशा देवी को हराया। पालीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से से भाकपा माले के संदीप सौरभ 30915 वोट से जीत गए हैं। उन्होंने जदयू के जयवर्धन यादव को हराया।

विक्ट्री साइन दिखाते संजीव चौरसिया।
विक्ट्री साइन दिखाते संजीव चौरसिया।

बख्तियारपुर से राजद के अनिरुद्ध कुमार ने भाजपा के रणविजय सिंह को 20672 वोट से पराजित किया। विक्रम से कांग्रेस के सिद्धार्थ सौरभ दूसरी बार विधायक बने। उन्होंने निर्दलीय अनिल कुमार को 35460 वोट से हरा दिया। पटना साहिब से भाजपा के नंदकिशोर यादव ने कांग्रेस के प्रवीण सिंह को मात दी।

जीत की घोषणा के बाद नंदकिशोर यादव।
जीत की घोषणा के बाद नंदकिशोर यादव।

मोकामा से बाहुबली अनंत सिंह ने राजद के टिकट पर जीत दर्ज की है। उन्होंने जदयू के राजीव लोचन नारायण सिंह को 35757 वोट से हराया। बाढ़ सीट से भाजपा के ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने कांग्रेस के सत्येंद्र बहादुर को हराया। फतुहा से राजद के रामानंद यादव ने भाजपा के सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह को 19370 वोट से हराया। मनेर से राजद के भाई वीरेंद्र ने भाजपा के निखिल आनंद को 32917 वोट से पराजित किया। फुलवारी से भाकपा माले के गोपाल रविदास ने जदयू के अरुण मांझी को 13575 वोट से हराया। मसौढ़ी से राजद की रेखा देवी ने जदयू की नूतन पासवान को 32227 मतों से हराया।

