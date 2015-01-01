पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Nitish Had Said BJP Is Doing Late, Sanjay Jaiswal Said This Is The Way Of BJP's Work, Cabinet Expansion In Bihar Nitish Kumar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैबिनेट विस्तार पर भारी कार्यशैली:नीतीश ने कहा था- भाजपा कर रही देर, संजय जायसवाल बोले- भाजपा के कामकाज का यही तरीका

पटना33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार के सरकारी कार्यालयों में इन दिनों असमंजस की स्थिति दिखाई देती है। सचिवालय में सप्ताह में कामकाज तो पांच दिन होता है लेकिन कई ऐसे मंत्री हैं जिनके पास 6 विभागों का जिम्मा है। ऐसे में अधिकारी, पदाधिकारी इस बात से परेशान हैं कि कब मंत्री जी विभाग आएंगे और कब फाइलों पर साइन होगा। जाहिर है ऐसे में कैबिनेट विस्तार को लेकर लगातार सवाल भी खड़े हो रहे हैं, जिसका जबाब देते हुए मंगलवार को ही मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने यह साफ कर दिया कि देरी भाजपा की तरफ से हो रही है, जदयू की तरफ से नहीं। बुधवार को भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल से सीएम के इस बयान पर सवाल पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के कामकाज करने का तरीका अलग है। हम आपस में बातचीत कर इसपर फैसला कर लेंगे।

किसके पास कितने विभाग
फिलहाल नीतीश कुमार के अतिरिक्त कैबिनेट में 13 मंत्री हैं जिन पर 22 अतिरिक्त विभागों की जिम्मेवारी है। अकेले डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद के पास 6 विभाग हैं। वहीं जदयू से आने वाले विजय कुमार चौधरी और अशोक कुमार चौधरी पर 5-5 विभागों का जिम्मा है। ऐसे में एक-एक मंत्री पर इतने विभागों की जिम्मेवारी से काम में जबरदस्त परेशानी आ रही है। लिहाजा जल्द से जल्द मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर लगातार सवाल हो रहे हैं। खासतौर से मंत्री बनने की चाहत लिए विधायक लगातार इस मामले पर लॉबिंग कर रहे हैं।

क्या कहा था सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने पत्रकारों के सवाल का जबाब देते हुए 15 दिसंबर को कहा था कि फिलहाल हम अगले पांच साल के लिए अपने खाके पर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। इसके लिए मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होने वाली है। जब भाजपा मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार का प्रस्ताव देगी तब हम इस पर विचार करेंगे। अभी कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं मिला है।

क्या है चर्चा
नीतीश कुमार के इस बयान के बाद भाजपा पर कैबिनेट विस्तार को लेकर दबाव बढ़ता दिखाई दे रहा है क्योंकि अबतक भाजपा अपने नेताओं को नीतीश कुमार की तरफ से की जा रही देरी का हवाला देकर शांत करती आ रही थी। लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री ने खुलकर बात बोल दिया है। हालांकि माना ये जा रहा है कि भाजपा की असल मुश्किल नीतीश कुमार की तरफ से ही हैं, क्योंकि जदयू ने अपनी तरफ से विभाग बंटवारे में 50-50 की मांग कर दी है जिसे भाजपा स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रही है। इसी को लेकर दोनों पार्टियों के बीच मौन की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें