  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  Nithsh Kuma Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Nitish Tightened Up On Tejashwi, Said What Will Give Employment To Ketna, It Is All Bogus.

खगड़िया में नीतीश की चुनावी सभा:नीतीश ने तेजस्वी पर कसा तंज, बोले- केतना को क्या रोजगार देंगे, ई सब बोगस बात है

पटना39 मिनट पहले
खगड़िया की चुनावी सभा में बोलते नीतीश कुमार।
  • बोले, पहले लालटेन युग था, अब घर-घर पहुंच गई है बिजली
  • खेतों की सिंचाई के लिए काम करेंगे

लालू-राबड़ी के शासनकाल में रोजगार पर बोले कि मात्र 95 हजार लोगों को रोजगार दे पाए, जबकि हमने छह लाख लोगों को रोजगार दिया। कहा, पहले लालटेन युग था, अब घर-घर पहुंच गई है बिजली। मौका दीजिएगा तो गांवों में सोलर लाइट लगवा देंगे। खेतों की सिंचाई के लिए काम करेंगे।

शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य की स्थिति बेहतर की
नीतीश ने कहा कि हमलोगों ने शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की स्थिति बेहतर की। हमने हर तबके का विकास किया। पहले अपराध का क्या हाल था। अपराध पर नियंत्रण किया। आज बिहार का ग्राफ अपराध में 23वें पायदान पर है।

स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड से युवाओं को आगे बढ़ाया
कहा, विद्यार्थियों को आगे पढ़ने में दिक्कत ना हो, इसलिए स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड की व्यवस्था की। जो पैसा देने में सक्षम नहीं है, उसके लिए पैसा माफी का भी प्रावधान रखा। महिलाओं को बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल में बहाल किया। जीविका समूह के गठन को बड़ी उपलब्धि बताई।

ऐप खोलें
