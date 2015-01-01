पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रचार खत्म, अब फरियाद:अंतिम चुनावी रैली से लौट नीतीश ने पीर मुराद शाह की मजार पर चढ़ाई चादर, 30 को खानकाह मुजीबिया भी गए थे

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाईकोर्ट मजारशरीफ पर चादरपोशी करते मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार।
  • ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर फुलवारीशरीफ स्थित खानकाह मुजीबिया में चादरपोशी की थी
  • नीतीश ने जुमेरात यानि गुरुवार को अपना आखिरी चुनाव बताकर कर बना दिया खास

पहले चरण की वोटिंग के दो दिन बाद ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर फुलवारीशरीफ स्थित खानकाह मुजीबिया में चादरपोशी के बाद अब अंतिम चरण का चुनाव प्रचार खत्म कर पटना लौटकर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार सीधे हाईकोर्ट मजार पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने हजरत सैयद शहीद गुलाम सफदर पीर मुराद शाह की मज़ार पर शीश नवाया। नीतीश ने हाईकोर्ट मज़ारशरीफ पर चादरपोशी की और वहां मौजूद लोगों से खैरियत पूछकर निकल गए।

जुमेरात को नीतीश ने बना दिया खास
जुमेरात यानि गुरुवार को नीतीश कुमार ने काफी खास बना दिया। विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण के चुनाव के आखिरी दिन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 को अपना आखिरी चुनाव बताया। जनसभा में नीतीश के ऐसे संबोधन से राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल तेज हुई तो दूसरी तरफ उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट मजार पहुंचकर जीत की दुआ मांगी।

गहरा लगाव है हाईकोर्ट मजार से
नीतीश कुमार पूर्व में भी कई धार्मिक स्थलों पर जीत की फरियाद लेकर जा चुके हैं। हाईकोर्ट मजार से नीतीश कुमार की काफी आस्था जुड़ी है। वह उर्स के मौके पर यहां आकर चादर चढ़ाते रहे हैं। फुलवारी के साथ हाईकोर्ट मजार पर उनका अक्सर जाना होता है।

