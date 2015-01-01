पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वंदन-अभिनंदन:नतीजों के बाद पहली बार एक अणे मार्ग से आज निकलेंगे नीतीश, नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों से करेंगे मुलाकात

पटना15 मिनट पहले
पहली बार नवनिर्वाचित प्रतिनिधियों से मुलाकात करेंगे सीएम नीतीश कुमार।
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में जदयू को 43 सीटें मिली हैं।
  • एनडीए में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर भाजपा उभरी है।

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजों के बाद पहली बार सीएम नीतीश कुमार 1 अणे मार्ग से बाहर निकलेंगे। वे आज शाम 3 बजे जदयू कार्यालय पहुंचेंगे। यहां जदयू के नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों से मुलाकात करेंगे, बात करेंगे और आगे की रणनीति को लेकर विधायकों की राय भी ले सकते हैं।

ट्वीट कर दी थी बधाई
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे 10 नवंबर को ही सामने आ गए हैं। नीतीश कुमार अब तक मीडिया से मुखातिब नहीं हुए हैं। ट्वीट कर उन्होंने जनादेश के लिए जनता को सिर्फ बधाई दी है। इस चुनाव में जदयू को 43 सीटें मिली हैं। जबकि, भाजपा 74 सीट जीतकर एनडीए में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरी है।

