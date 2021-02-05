पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Nitish Kumar Cabinet Expansion Update; Deputy Chief Tarkishore Prasad Reaction After JDU On Delay

मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार- बाहर राजी, अंदर राज:JDU के बाद भाजपाई डिप्टी CM ने भी कहा- अब हमारी तरफ से देर नहीं, फिर विस्तार में कहां ‘संकट’- बता रहा भास्कर

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
  • मंगल को ही कह चुके तारकिशोर कि अब हमारी तरफ से देरी नहीं
  • इसके बावजूद मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की तारीख नहीं आई, वजह तो है

01 फरवरी की शाम दिल्ली में BJP नेताओं की अहम बैठक थी। बैठक से लौटे डिप्टी CM तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने मंगलवार सुबह पहली बार साफ-साफ कहा- “अब हमारी तरफ से देरी नहीं है।” फिर भी, गुरुवार तक मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर कुछ साफ नहीं हुआ तो भास्कर ने एक बार फिर राजनीतिक गलियारे की हर चर्चा, हर तथ्य पर काम किया। अब सामने आ रहा कि बाहर राजी नजर आए सत्ताधारी दोनों बड़े दलों के बीच अभी कई राज हैं। 7 से 9 फरवरी के बीच विस्तार की संभावना भी बताई जा रही है, लेकिन भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यालय और बिहार CM आ‌वास के बीच चुप्पी है। वजह है- केंद्र और राज्य मंत्रिमंडल के बीच ठीक से फंसा मामला।

अरुणाचल कांड के बाद मानी भाजपा फिर अपने रंग में
भाजपा राज्य की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी और सत्ता की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनने के बाद पिछले कार्यकाल की तुलना में अपनी हिस्सेदारी और अपना प्रभाव दोनों बढ़ाना चाहती है। सीटों के गणित ब्यौरा रख भाजपा ने JDU के सामने अपने लिए 20 से 22 मंत्रीपद की दावेदारी पेश की है। असल में कैबिनेट में मंत्रियों की संख्या का अनुपात 7 विधायक पर 2 मंत्री की है। इस तरह से विधायकों की संख्या के लिहाज से भाजपा के 20-22 और जदयू के 12-14 मंत्री बन सकते हैं। अरुणाचल प्रदेश में JDU के 7 में से 6 विधायकों के टूटकर BJP में आने की घटना के बाद नीतीश कुमार का गुस्सा देखकर भाजपा 50:50 के लिए मान भी गई थी, लेकिन फिर समय गुजरते ही पार्टी अपने रंग में है।

अब BJP के फॉर्मूले को ही JDU ने बना दिया आधार
भाजपा ने राज्य कैबिनेट में संख्या के आधार पर हिस्सेदारी की चाहत दोाबारा JDU के सामने रखी तो इस बार नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी ने उसी की चाल चल दी। JDU ने केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट में संख्या के आधार पर हिस्सेदारी की मांग कर दी है। मतलब, हिससेदारी में यहां प्रतिशत तो वहां भी। पार्टी के अंदर से मिल रहीं खबरों के मुताबिक JDU ने अपने 16 सांसदों के अनुपात से केन्द्र में 3 मंत्रीपद की मांग की है। इसमें से एक कैबिनेट और 2 राज्यमंत्री का पद है। केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में ऐसी हिस्सेदारी नहीं दी गई तो बिहार में 50:50 का फार्मूला ही रहेगा।

बिहार की उलझन अब भाजपा आलाकमान के जिम्मे
इधर, BJP-JDU के बीच मंत्रियों की संख्या से लेकर विभागों का फसाद इतना बढ़ चुका है कि अब बिहार भाजपा के नेता इससे अल-थलग कर दिए गए हैं। पूरा मामला अब खुद राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा और बी एल संतोष के जिम्मे है। पूर्व अध्यक्ष और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से बातचीत के बाद इसपर फैसला होगा। इससे पहले बिहार भाजपा के नेताओं से जेपी नड्‌डा की बैठक हो चुकी है। बैठक में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल, पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व पूर्व अध्यक्ष राधामोहन सिंह, संगठन मंत्री नागेन्द्र नाथ, राज्यसभा सांसद और पूर्व डिप्टी CM सुशील कुमार मोदी के साथ वर्तमान दोनों डिप्टी CM तारकिशोर प्रसाद और रेणु देवी ने मंत्रीपद के संभावित नामों पर आलाकमान के सामने अपनी राय रखी।

BJP को अपने मंत्रियों के नाम से पहले और भी चीजें सुलझानी हैं
दिल्ली में भाजपा के मंत्रियों के नाम पर रायशुमारी के बाद अंतिम निर्णय आलाकमान को लेना है, लेकिन इससे पहले उन्हें JDU के साथ मंत्रियों की संख्या को लेकर फंसा मामला सुलझाना है। 19 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहे बजट सत्र से पहले कैबिनेट विस्तार का दबाव है, लेकिन इससे पहले ही दोनों बड़े दलों को बिहार विधानपरिषद् के राज्यपाल कोटे की 12 सीटों का मनोनयन भी फाइनल करना है।

