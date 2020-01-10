पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएमसीएच:एक तरफ मुख्यमंत्री कर रहे थे हाईटेक इमरजेंसी का उद्घाटन, दूसरी तरफ न्यूरो वार्ड में छत से टपक रहे पानी से जूझ रहे थे डॉक्टर

पटना3 मिनट पहले
न्यूरो विभाग के ओपीडी में मरीज को देख रहे डॉक्टर की टेबल पर गिरा पानी।
  • दो साल पूर्व बनाए गए डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ न्यूरोलॉजी की ओपीडी में जगह-जगह टपक रहा था पानी
  • पानी डॉक्टर की टेबल पर गिर रहा था जिससे डॉक्टर के साथ-साथ मरीज भी भींग रहे थे

मंगलवार को जब मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के नवनिर्मित हाईटेक इमरजेंसी वार्ड का उद्घाटन कर रहे थे उसी समय डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ न्यूरोलॉजी में डॉक्टर दुश्वारियों से जूझ रहे थे। ओपीडी की छत हल्की सी बारिश में पूरी तरह से टपक रही थी, जिससे डॉक्टर के साथ मरीज भी परेशान हो रहे थे। स्वास्थ्य सेवा को लेकर नीतीश एक तरफ दावे पर दावे किए जा रहे थे तो दूसरी तरफ दो साल पहले बनाया गया न्यूरो का ओपीडी व्यवस्था की पोल खोल रहा था। भास्कर की पड़ताल में दावा और हकीकत सामने आ गई।

ऐसे हुई भास्कर की पड़ताल
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में नवनिर्मित इमरजेंसी वार्ड के उद्घाटन को लेकर विशेष तैयारी की गई थी। प्रिंसिपल कार्यालय में इसके लिए पूरी व्यवस्था की गई थी और नीतीश कुमार वर्चुअल तरीके से उद्घाटन के बाद स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को लेकर संबोधन कर रहे थे। इस बीच भास्कर की टीम पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज को लेकर किए जा रहे दावों की पड़ताल में जुटी थी। डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ न्यूरोलॉजी के बाहर मरीजों की भीड़ लगी थी। बारिश हो रही थी और मरीज बाहर खड़े थे। पता चला कि बारिश में पूरी ओपीडी पानी-पानी हो गई है। जब ओपीडी में डॉक्टर के चैम्बर की पड़ताल की गई तो पोल खुल गई।

न्यूरो विभाग के ओपीडी में छत से टपक रहे पानी से परेशान डॉक्टर।
न्यूरो विभाग के ओपीडी में छत से टपक रहे पानी से परेशान डॉक्टर।

डॉक्टर कर रहे थे परीक्षण, भीग रहा था पर्चा रिपोर्ट
डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ न्यूरोलॉजी का भवन अभी दो साल पहले बनाया गया था। व्यवस्था हाईटेक की गई थी। यहां हर दिन डेढ़ सौ मरीज डॉक्टर से मिलते हैं। अनलॉक में सबसे अधिक भीड़ वाली ओपीडी में न्यूरो ओपीडी भी एक है। सोमवार की रात हल्की बारिश हुई जो मंगलवार को दिन में भी होती रही। बारिश के कारण न्यूरोलॉजी ओपीडी की सीलिंग से पानी टपकने लगा। पानी डॉक्टर की टेबल पर गिर रहा था जिससे डॉक्टर के साथ-साथ मरीज भी भीग रहे थे। मरीजों की रिपोर्ट और पर्ची भी भीग रही थी।

ओपीडी में तैनात डॉक्टर और मेडिकल स्टॉफ इससे काफी परेशान दिखे। बार-बार डॉक्टर की टेबल पोछी जा रही थी, लेकिन सीलिंग से इतना पानी गिर रहा था कि समस्या कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही थी। ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर संजय कुमार ने कहा कि पानी भी है तो क्या जो मरीज बाहर से आए हैं उन्हें तो देखना ही है, परिस्थिति जो भी हो। उन्होंने बताया कि मरीजों की भीड़ थी, लेकिन पानी के कारण उन्हें बाहर किया गया और एक-एक कर बुलाया जा रहा है।

प्रिंसिपल बोले समस्या का होगा समाधान
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ विद्यापति का कहना है कि बारिश के कारण समस्या हो रही है। डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ न्यूरोलॉजी के लिए नया भवन बनाया जा रहा है। नए भवन के बाद समस्या का समाधान हो पाएगा।

कंटेंट: मनीष मिश्रा

