कार्रवाई:जदयू MLC दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह को किया गया निलंबित, पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों की वजह से लिया गया फैसला

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेडीयू ने एमएलसी दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह को दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता
  • बेटी कोमल सिंह के पक्ष में लोजपा के लिए प्रचार करने का आरोप
  • मुजफ्फरपुर के गायघाट से लोजपा से उम्मीदवार हैं कोमल सिंह

एमएलसी दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह पर गाज गिरी है। जेडीयू ने उन्हें पार्टी से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया। पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में संलिप्तता की वजह से जेडीयू ने दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह को निलंबित कर दिया है।

10 दिन के भीतर देना है जवाब

जेडीयू की ओर से निलंबन पत्र में लिखा गया है कि आपके द्वारा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लोजपा के पक्ष में काम करने के लिए दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। साथ ही पार्टी पदाधिकारियों को अवांक्षित तत्वों से मोबाइल की धमकी दिलवाई गई है। निलंबन पत्र में जेडीयू के प्रदेश महासचिव नवीन कुमार आर्य का हस्ताक्षर है। जेडीयू की ओर से जारी पत्र में स्पष्ट लिखा गया है कि एमएलसी दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह को प्राथमिक सदस्या से निलंबित किया जाता है। साथ ही 10 दिन के भीतर जवाब देने को कहा गया है।

चुनावी मैदान में बेटी

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह की बेटी कोमल सिंह मुजफ्फरपुर के गायघाट से चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। वो लोजपा के टिकट पर उम्मीदवार बनी है। एमएलसी दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह पर बेटी के लिए लोजपा के पक्ष में चुनाव लड़ने का भी आरोप है। दिनेश प्रसाद सिंह की पत्नी वीणा सिंह भी वैशाली से लोजपा की सांसद है।

