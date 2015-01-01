पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Nitish Kumar JDU Party Votes | How Many Votes Janata Dal United Got In Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2020? Here Is The Comparison

आधे हो गए JDU के वोटर:2010 में 38.77% वोट पाने वाली JDU को 2020 में मिले 15.36% वोट; चिंतित नीतीश अब सवर्ण-अति पिछड़ों को बढ़ाएंगे आगे

पटना14 मिनट पहले
  • भाजपा के अहसानों तले दबी जदयू खुद की मजबूत के लिए कर रही तैयारी
  • सामजिक और क्षेत्रीय समीकरणों को साधने के लिए चल रही कवायद

विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद जदयू शांत बैठने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। वजह साफ है, चुनाव में खराब प्रदर्शन। अब भाजपा के अहसानों तले दबी जदयू जल्द से जल्द मुक्ति चाहती है। इसी क्रम में जदयू ने नये सिरे से अपने संगठन को तैयार करने की ठानी है। इस कवायद में सामाजिक से लेकर क्षेत्रीय समीकरणों को साधा जा रहा है। इसी समीकरण के मुताबिक बिहार सरकार में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार किया जाएगा। साथ ही आने वाले दिनों में केंद्र सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में भी इसी सामाजिक और क्षेत्रीय समीकरण को रखा जाएगा।

कहां से शुरू हुई कवायद

दरअसल, जदयू की समीक्षा में ये बातें सामने आई हैं कि इस विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी को सवर्ण और अति-पिछड़ा का साथ नहीं मिला। इसे लेकर जदयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार अब नई रणनीति के तहत संगठन और सरकार में लोगों को शामिल करेंगे।

वोट प्रतिशत गिरने से चिंतित हैं नीतीश

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार इस बात से भी खासे चिंतित हैं कि पिछले 15 सालों में जदयू का वोट प्रतिशत लगातार गिरता जा रहा है। साल 2010 के चुनाव में जदयू सबसे ज्यादा वोट प्रतिशत हासिल करने वाला दल था। पिछले 10 वर्षों में जदयू का वोट प्रतिशत दुगने से ज्यादा गिरा है। विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में जदयू को 15.36 फीसदी वोट हासिल हुआ है, जबकि 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 16.83 फीसदी वोट मिला था। वहीं, 2005 के अक्टूबर वाले विधानसभा चुनाव में जदयू को 20.46 फीसदी वोट मिला था, जबकि 2010 में जदयू का वोट प्रतिशत सबसे अधिक 38.77 फीसदी हो गया था। इस स्तर से गिरने के बाद जदयू अब अपने पुराने मुकाम को पाने की हरसंभव कोशिश में है।

सवर्ण-अति पिछड़े नेताओं को मिलेगी ज़िम्मेदारी

आने वाले दिनों में जदयू के संगठन में सामाजिक समीकरणों को देखते हुए सवर्ण और अति-पिछड़े नेताओं को महत्वपूर्ण ज़िम्मेदारी दी जायेगी। इसके लिए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष से लेकर पदाधिकारियों तक की एक फ़ेहरिस्त तैयार की जा रही है। ऐसा ही केंद्र और राज्य मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार में भी किया जायेगा। पार्टी के एक नेता के मुताबिक जदयू अब सामाजिक और क्षेत्रीय समीकरणों के लिए अपने सहयोगी दलों पर आश्रित नहीं रहेगा। पिछले चुनाव से पहले जदयू-भाजपा ने अपने क्षेत्र और सामाजिक समीकरणों को आपस में बांट लिया था, जिसका खामियाजा जदयू को उठाना पड़ा था।

