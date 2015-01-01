पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Nitish Kumar led NDA Bihar Election Victory Update; What Governor Phagu Chauhan Next Step?

लाट साहब क्या करेंगे?:चुनाव पूर्व के गठबंधनों को तोड़ने के लिए चल रही घेराघेरी, नीतीश की देरी से फंसेगा पेच

पटना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
NDA के घटकों की घेराघेरी से बिहार के गवर्नर को हो सकती है चिंता।
  • AIMIM के साथ HAM और VIP पर राजद के डोरे के बाद राजभवन पर निगाहें घूमेंगी
  • लोजपा के इकलौते राजकुमार और चकाई के सुमित होंगे भाजपा के खास, बसपा MLA महागठबंधन के करीब

बिहार में चुनाव पूर्व गठबंधनों के परफॉर्मेंस से 2005 की तरह एक बार फिर लाट साहब, यानी गवर्नर की भूमिका बड़ी हो सकती है। चुनाव पूर्व गठबंधन में NDA सरकार बनाने के लिए जादुई आंकड़े से 3 सीट आगे 125 पर है, लेकिन नीतीश कुमार की ओर से नई सरकार के गठन में हो रही देरी से राजभवन की ओर भी ध्यान जा रहा है। असद्दुदीन ओबैसी की पार्टी AIMIM के 5 विधायकों के साथ NDA के दोनों छोटे घटकों HAM और VIP पर महागठबंधन अब खुलकर डोरे डाल रहा है। जहां NDA की ओर से तोड़फोड़ का प्रयास होने की आशंका जताते हुए कांग्रेस ने अपने विधायकों को घेरकर रखा था, वहीं अब महागठबंधन के सबसे बड़े दल और विधानसभा की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी राजद ही NDA के घटकों की घेराघेरी से बिहार के गवर्नर को चिंता में डाल रहा है। घेराघेरी कामयाब रही तो बहुमत का आंकड़ा फंसेगा और राज्यपाल फागू चौहान की भूमिका सबसे अहम हो जाएगी।

6 अन्य पर महागठबंधन की नजर, दो NDA के करीब

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को पिछले कैबिनेट का इस्तीफा सौंपकर नई सरकार का दावा पेश करना है, लेकिन परिणाम हाथ में आने के 36 घंटे से ज्यादा बीतने के बाद भी NDA फ्रंट पर नहीं आ रहा है। ऐसे में सीमांचल में AIMIM के 5 MLA और चैनपुर से बसपा के MLA मो. जमां खान को तो महागठबंधन अपने साथ मान ही रहा है, अपने पुराने साथियों को भी वापस आने का न्यौता खुलकर दे रहा है। दूसरी तरफ, लोजपा के राजकुमार सिंह अप्रत्याशित रूप से बेगूसराय के मटिहानी से जीते और चकाई से पूर्व मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह के बेटे सुमित ने निर्दलीय के रूप में जीत दर्ज कर बैठे हैं कि NDA उन्हें जोड़ ले। NDA फंसी तो वह लोजपा के राजकुमार और निर्दलीय सुमित को अपनी तरफ खींच सकती है। सिर्फ NDA इन दोनों को खींचती है तो कोई परेशानी नहीं, क्योंकि उसके पास पहले से 125 MLA हैं, लेकिन अगर AIMIM और बसपा के अलावा महागठबंधन किसी को घेर पाने में सफल हुआ तो गेंद राजभवन के पाले में चली जाएगी। राजभवन को निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से जीते विधायकों की सूची मिल भी गई है। इसलिए, अब सभी को सिर्फ नीतीश की पहल का ही इंतजार है।

बूटा सिंह को बिहार 15 साल में नहीं भूला, अब फागू की बारी

चुनाव पूर्व गठबंधन की जीत के बावजूद अगर घेराघेरी का खेल चला तो राज्यपाल फागू चौहान को तय करना होगा कि वह पहले किसे न्यौता देंगे। चाणक्या स्कूल ऑफ पॉलिटिकल राइट्स एंड रिसर्च के अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार सिन्हा कहते हैं कि चुनाव पूर्व गठबंधन में ज्यादा सीटें लाने वाली पार्टी को सरकार गठन के लिए बुलाने की परंपरा रही है, लेकिन राज्यपाल को भी यह देखना होगा कि इस गठबंधन के नेता के रूप में उनके सामने आने वाले राजनेता के पास सभी जीते विधायकों का समर्थन है या नहीं। किसी भी तरह का गठबंधन राजनीतिक दलों के बीच होता है और निर्वाचन आयोग गठबंधन नहीं बल्कि पार्टी विधायक के रूप में उसे चिह्नित करता है। इस सदी में फरवरी 2005 में एक बार ऐसा हुआ था कि किसी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला और लोजपा अपना मुख्यमंत्री बनाने को अड़ी थी। इस बीच NDA सरकार बनाने की कोशिश में लगी तो तत्कालीन राज्यपाल बूटा सिंह ने 22 मई की आधी रात विधानसभा भंग कर दी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बाद में इस फैसले को असंवैधानिक बताया था, हालांकि उस साल बिहार को दोबारा चुनाव में उतरना ही पड़ा था।

बूटा सिंह कांग्रेसी थे, फागू 6 बार रह चुके हैं भाजपा विधायक
बिहार के सर्वाधिक विवादित राज्यपाल सरदार बूटा सिंह कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं में शुमार थे। वर्तमान राज्यपाल फागू चौहान छह बार भाजपा विधायक रह चुके हैं। फागू चौहान उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा के पिछड़ा वर्ग से एक प्रमुख चेहरा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के 4 करोड़ डोज तैयार, तीसरे फेज के ट्रायल के लिए 1600 लोगों का एनरोलमेंट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें