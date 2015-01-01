पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Nitish Kumar led NDA Nitish Kumar NDA Government In Bihar Update; BJP Party Vs JDU Face To Face Over Assembly Speaker Post

फंसा पेंच:बिहार विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद चाहती है BJP, 2005 से 2020 तक जदयू ने ही दिया है स्पीकर

पटना9 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  
बिहार विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)।
  • सीएम नीतीश कुमार जदयू का स्पीकर बनाने को लेकर अड़े हैं
  • 74 सीट लेकर एनडीए में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी है भाजपा

एनडीए की सरकार बनने की जारी कवायद के बीच विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर भाजपा-जदयू में रार छिड़ गई है। सीएम नीतीश कुमार जदयू का स्पीकर बनाने को लेकर अड़े हैं। भाजपा को जदयू से अधिक सीटें आई हैं तो भाजपा चाहती है कि इस बार स्पीकर पद उसको मिले। लगातार जब से एनडीए की सरकार बनी तब से जदयू के ही विधानसभा अध्यक्ष होते आए हैं। 2005 से लेकर 2020 तक जदयू ने ही अपना स्पीकर दिया है। ऐसे में नीतीश कुमार चाहते हैं कि पूर्व की तरह विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी उनकी पार्टी के पास ही रहे। विजय कुमार चौधरी फिलहाल विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हैं और नीतीश कुमार उन्हें इस पद पर बनाए रखना चाहते हैं।

विधानसभा में स्पीकर की भूमिका अहम
विधानसभा में स्पीकर की भूमिका अहम होती है। जिस पार्टी के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष होते हैं, उसको पॉलिटिकल क्राइसिस में फायदा मिलता है। चूंकि किसी भी दल को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला है और सभी एक दूसरे के सहारे सरकार चलाना चाहते हैं। ऐसे में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी अहम हो जाती है। विधानसभा सत्र चलाने में भी स्पीकर जिस पार्टी के होते हैं, उसको ज्यादा तरजीह देते हैं। इस बार जदयू को मात्र 43 सीटें मिली हैं, वहीं भाजपा 74 सीट लेकर एनडीए में बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है।

अपना स्पीकर होने से कई मौकों पर जदयू को मिला है फायदा
2015 में जब जीतन राम मांझी को मुख्यमंत्री पद से हटाना था, उस समय कुछ विधायकों ने जीतन राम मांझी का साथ दिया था। तब विधानसभा में विधायकों की सदस्यता को लेकर स्पीकर ने नीतीश कुमार के पक्ष में बेहतर काम किया था और फिर मुख्यमंत्री पद पर नीतीश कुमार काबिज हो सके थे। वहीं 2017 में जदयू के छोटे दल होने बावजूद भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनी, उसमें भी स्पीकर का योगदान था।

