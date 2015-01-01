पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़त के साथ ही भाजपा उत्साहित:वोटों की गिनती में आगे-पीछे होते दलों के बीच चढ़ता-उतरता दिख रहा समर्थकों के उत्साह का रंग

पटना44 मिनट पहले
10 बजे के बाद रुझान में आगे दिखते ही भाजपा कार्यालय में बढ़ गई है चहल-पहल।
  • 10 बजे तक के रुझानों के अनुसार एनडीए 106, महागठबंधन 110 और अन्य 9 सीटों पर आगे
  • सुबह 10 बजे के बाद जैसे ही एनडीए की बढ़त दिखी, भाजपा कार्यालय में चहल-पहल दिखने लगी, राजद कार्यालय में सुबह से ही गहमागहमी है

11 बजे तक के रुझानों के अनुसार एनडीए 125, महागठबंधन 109 और अन्य 9 सीटों पर आगे चल रहे थे। गिनती में आगे-पीछे होते दलों के समर्थकों के चेहरे पर उत्साह का रंग भी उसी के अनुसार चढ़ता-उतरता रहा। सुबह 10 बजे के बाद जैसे ही एनडीए की बढ़त दिखी, भाजपा कार्यालय में चहल-पहल दिखने लगी, राजद कार्यालय में सुबह से ही गहमागहमी है

राजद कार्यालय में चहल-पहल दिख रही है।
राजद कार्यालय में चहल-पहल दिख रही है।

सुबह 10 बजे के करीब पटना में तमाम पार्टी कार्यालयों के बीच सबसे ज्यादा गहमागहमी और कार्यकर्ताओं का जोश पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी के आवास के बाहर दिख रहा है। महागठबंधन की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री पद के दावेदार तेजस्वी यादव इन दिनों यही रह रहे हैं। राजद के समर्थकों में यहां पूरा उत्साह दिख रहा है। वीरचंद पटेल पथ पर राजद कार्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं का आना-जाना शुरू हो गया है। वहां भी जोश दिखने लगा है।

जदयू कार्यालय में नहीं दिख रही चहल-पहल।
जदयू कार्यालय में नहीं दिख रही चहल-पहल।

जदयू कार्यालय में सन्नाटा
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के आवास के बाहर कार्यकर्ताओं में कोई जोश नहीं दिख रहा है। जदयू कार्यालय के बाहर भी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। भाजपा कार्यालय में बहुत ज्यादा चहल-पहल नहीं है।

भाजपा के पार्टी कार्यालय में चहल-पहल नहीं
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल पार्टी कार्यालय पहुंच चुके हैं और उन्होंने संवाददाताओं को बताया कि शाम 5:00 बजे तक का इंतजार करना चाहिए। सुबह 10 बजे के बाद जैसे ही रुझानों में एनडीए की बढ़त दिखी, भाजपा कार्यालय में चहल-पहल बढ़ने लगी। भाजपा कार्यालय के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। बड़ी संख्या में कार्यालय के गेट के बाहर पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है, जिसमें महिला पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल है। इस बीच एनडीए को रुझानों में मिलती बढ़त को देखते हुए बीजेपी कार्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं की धीरे-धीरे भीड़ बढ़ती दिखाई दे रही है।

