पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Nitish Kumar NDA Wins Bihar Election Result 2020;Congress Press Confrence, Madan Mohan Jha, Akhilesh Singh

कांग्रेस का हमला:प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा ने कहा- भाजपा और जेडीयू के नेताओं ने मिलकर मतों की गिनती में गड़बड़ियां करवाई

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस कांफ्रेस में मदन मोहन झा ने कहा- मुख्यमंत्री आवास से सरकारी तंत्र का दुरुपयोग किया गया।
  • कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह बोले- अभिमन्यु का वध किया गया
  • कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता ने कहा- चुनाव में जनमत की चोरी की गई

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा ने आरोप लगाया, मुख्यमंत्री आवास से सरकारी तंत्र का दुरुपयोग किया गया और हमारे कई उम्मीदवारों को हरवाया गया। जनमत का अपहरण किया गया। काफी हेराफेरी हुई। रुझान हमारे पक्ष में आ रहा था लेकिन दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद ये गड़बड़ियां शुरू कर दी गईं।

अभिमन्यु का वध किया गया: अखिलेश सिंह
वहीं कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह ने कहा, नीतीश कुमार में थोड़ी भी नैतिकता बची है तो उन्हें खुद ही निकल जाना चाहिए। बुधवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के बाद उन्होंने कहा, हिलसा, बरबीघा और टिकारी में हमें हरवाया गया। अभिमन्यु का वध किया गया पिछले दरवाजे से नीतीश को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने की तैयारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि दोपहर तीन 3 बजे के बाद बीजेपी के नेता सुशील कुमार मोदी और नित्यानंद राय आदि ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास में बैठकर वहां से ही मतों का अपहरण करवाना शुरू कर दिया। हम लोगों ने इलेक्शन कमीशन से इसकी शिकायत की है कि 6 घंटे तक हमारे प्रत्याशी को जीतने के बाद भी सर्टिफिकेट नहीं दिया गया।

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता ने कहा- चुनाव में जनमत की चोरी की गई
प्रवक्ता प्रेमचंद्र मिश्रा ने कहा कि बिहार चुनाव में जनमत की चोरी की गई। राजद फिर से सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के रूप में उभरी है। राजद जो भी निर्णय लेगी कांग्रेस उसके साथ है। बिहार में अस्थिर सरकार बनाने की कोशिश चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें