हर दल ठोकने लगे ताल:मतदाताओं ने रोजगार और पलायन पर वोट दिया है किसी का दावा नहीं चलेगा : चिराग

पटना44 मिनट पहले
लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान।
  • तीसरे चरण के चुनाव से पहले सब करने लगे हैं जीत के दावे
  • राजद कहा रहा तेजस्वी यादव की लहर है, सरकार महागठबंधन की बनेगी

बिहार विधानसभा के दो चरणों का मतदान समाप्त हो चुका है। इसी के साथ ही जीत के बड़े-बड़े दावे किए जाने लगे हैं। हर दल अपनी जीत से आश्वस्त नजर आ रहा है। तीसरे चरण में अभी 78 विधानसभा सीटों पर चुनाव होना बाकी है, लेकिन जनता के मन में क्या है, इसका कयास यह दो चरणों के हुए मतदान पर लगाने लगाने लगे हैं। अब देखना होगा कि किसके दावे में कितना दम है।

चिराग ने कहा है कि लोजपा-भाजपा की सरकार बनेग। मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री दुबारा सीएम नही बनेंगे। सीमांचल में कांग्रेस के मजबूत होने पर कहा कि मतदाताओं ने रोजगार और पलायन पर वोट दिया है किसी का दावा नहीं चलेगा, कोई समीकरण नहीं चलेगा। नीतीश कुमार के सीमांचल प्रवास पर कहा कि वे परेशान हैं और दो चरणों मे जैसी स्थिति हुई है, उस शर्मनाक स्थिति से बचने के लिए कुछ तो करेंगे।

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव।
राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव।

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने दावा किया है कि दोनों चरणों का चुनाव हम जीत चुके हैं। नीतीश कुमार की विदाई तय हो गई है। तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि तीसरे चरण के चुनाव में भी लोग बढ़-चढ़कर महागठबंधन के पक्ष में वोट करेंगे। राजद के प्रवक्ता मृत्युंजय तिवारी ने कहा कि मतदाताओं की कतार बता रही है कि बदलाव की लहर है। तेजस्वी यादव के नाम की सुनामी का डर NDA पर साफ झलक रहा है।

भाजपा के मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे।
भाजपा के मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे।

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे ने विपक्ष पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा है कि विपक्ष की बुद्धि और विचार खत्म हो गया है। विपक्ष के रोजगार देने पर कहा कि वे भी हम ही देंगे। हम थोथी दलील नहीं देते हैं। जनता ने मूड बना लिया है। जनता का जनादेश NDAके साथ है और सरकार हम बनायेंगे। भोजपुरी स्टार निरहुआ ने कहा है कि NDA की सरकार ने जो काम किया है, उस पर लोगों का भरोसा है और NDA की सरकार ही बनेगी।

भाजपा प्रवक्ता जफर इस्लाम।
भाजपा प्रवक्ता जफर इस्लाम।

सीमांचल के तीसरे चरण पर NDA की दावेदारी पर बीजेपी सांसद और प्रवक्ता जफर इस्लाम ने कहा कि पहले दो चरण में जिस तरह से वोट हुआ है, उससे साफ है NDA की सरकार आ रही है। कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुएकहा कि कांग्रेस का वजूद खत्म हो गया है, वह किसी के सहारे चल रही है। कांग्रेस की वैसी ही हालत है कि हम तो डूबे सनम तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे। राजद पर कहा कि जैसी हालत समाजवादी पार्टी की यूपी में हुई है, वैसी हालत राजद की होगी।

