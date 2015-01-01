पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Nitish Kumar; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Pays Tributes To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary

दीदार:बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद पहली बार नजर आए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, अबुल कलाम आजाद को दी श्रद्धांजलि

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि दी।
  • चुनाव परिणाम के बाद उनके बयान का था इंतजार
  • सचिवालय स्थित लोक संवाद में दी श्रद्धांजलि

मंगलवार को बिहार चुनाव के परिणाम जारी होने के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार नजर नहीं आए। मीडिया के लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि चुनाव परिणाम जारी होने के दौरान वह बाहर निकलेंगे और बयान देंगे लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। मीडिया वाले उनका बयान लेने को आतुर दिखे लेकिन नीतीश कुमार सीएम आवास के अंदर ही बैठे रहे। बुधवार को वे नजर आए। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि देते दिखे। सचिवालय स्थित लोक संवाद में उन्होंने मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद के तैलचित्र पर माल्यार्पण किया। उन्होंने देश के पहले शिक्षा मंत्री को नमन किया और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें