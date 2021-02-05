पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरस्वती पूजा में नेताओं का उत्साह:CM पहुंचे पूजा पंडाल में  तो , विधानसभा में स्पीकर ने कराया पहली बार पूजा का आयोजन, वही मंत्री अशोक चौधरी पहुंचे अपने कॉलेज

  • सरस्वती पूजा के अवसर पर नेता जा रहे है पूजा पंडालों में
  • CM नीतीश पेट्रोल के बढे कीमत पर कहा दाम कम हो यह सबकी इच्छा लेकिन अभी तो 'रेट' बढ़ा हुआ है

सरस्वती पूजा का उत्साह जितना बच्चों और छात्रों में होता है उतना ही उत्साह राजनेताओं में भी होता है। आज के दिन राजनेता अलग अलग पूजा पंडाल में जाकर मां सरस्वती की वंदना और पूजा करते है। इस फेहरिस्त में बिहार के CM नीतीश कुमार भी पीछे नही है। CM नीतीश कुमार छात्र जीवन से ही इस तरह के आयोजन में भाग लेते रहे है। आज वो बिहार पूर्व मुख्य सचिव अशोक कुमार सिन्हा के आवास पर आयोजित सरस्वती पूजा में शामिल हुए। उनके साथ शिक्षा मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी भी मौजुद थे। इस दौरान CM नीतीश कुमार ने विद्या की देवी मां सरस्वती की पूजा-अर्चना की। इस मौके पर सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने सबको पूजा की बधाई दी और कहा कि सबका ज्ञान बढ़े, ये त्योहार ही ज्ञान का है। वही , CM नीतीश कुमार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में लगातार हो रही बढ़ोतरी को लेकर चिंता तो दिखाई , लेकिन कुछ कह नही पाये , बस इतना ही कहा कि दाम कम हो यह सबकी इच्छा लेकिन अभी तो 'रेट' बढ़ा हुआ है ।

वही, दूसरी तरफ बिहार विधान सभा में पहली बार सरस्वती पूजा का आयोजन किया गया। स्पीकर विजय कुमार सिन्हा खुद पूजा में शामिल हुए और मां सरस्वती की आराधना की। इस दौरान विधानसभा के सभी पदाधिकारी और कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। इसबार विधानसभा के लाईब्रेरी में पहली बार इस पूजा का आयोजन किया गया है। इस मौके पर विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि सबकुछ ज्ञान पर ही चलता है। इससे पहले यहां आयोजन नही होता था लेकिन, ज्ञान का काम यहां ज्यादा होता रहा है। ऐसे में इस आयोजन को करना बहुत जरूरी था, ताकि लोगो में ज्ञान वर्धन हो , लोग भाईचारे के साथ काम करें।

इधर, बिहार सरकार के भवन निर्माण मंत्री अशोक चौधरी भी आर्ट कॉलेज, बीएन कॉलेज मुख्य छात्रावास, मिंटो छात्रावास, जैक्सन छात्रावास और न्यू छात्रावास में सरस्वती पूजा के आयोजन में शामिल हुए। पटना कॉलेज के छात्र रहे अशोक चौधरी हर साल इन आयोजनों में शामिल होते है। अशोक चौधरी ने इस दौरान सभी छात्रों से मिलकर उन्हे बसंत बंचमी की शुभकामनाएं दी। कहा आज के बाद से लोगो को ठंड से निजात मिल जाएगी। नए शेषन की शुरुआत होगी। जो छात्र परीक्षा दे रहे है और कल से मैट्रीक की परीक्षा शुरू हो रही है सबको शुभकामनाएं। ये त्योहार लोगो के भाषा और ज्ञान के लिए होता है, ताकि लोगो का ज्ञान बढ़े और भाषा संयमित हो।

