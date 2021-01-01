पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानव श्रृंखला पर सियासत तेज:महागठबंधन की मानव श्रृंखला पर CM नीतीश का तंज- अच्छा है वे लोग भी इसे समझने लगे हैं, मांझी ने बताया फ्लॉप तो नीरज बोले- बिहार हुआ शर्मसार

पटना21 मिनट पहले
मानव श्रृंखला को लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव पर किया कटाक्ष। - Dainik Bhaskar
मानव श्रृंखला को लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव पर किया कटाक्ष।
  • महागठबंधन की ओर से प्रदेश में मानव श्रृंखला का आयोजन किया गया था
  • जदयू प्रवक्ता नीरज कुमार ने मानव श्रृंखला को राजनीतिक फर्जीवाड़ा बताया

महागठबंधन की ओर से आयोजित मानव श्रृंखला पर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि अच्छा है वे लोग भी मानव श्रृंखला समझ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मानव श्रृंखला की शुरुआत बिहार में हमलोगों ने ही की थी। 2017 में शराबबंदी को लेकर मानव श्रृंखला बनाई। उसके बाद दहेज प्रथा और बाल विवाह को लेकर मानव श्रृंखला बनाई। पिछले साल भी 19 जनवरी को जल जीवन हरियाली को लेकर बहुत बड़ी मानव श्रृंखला बनाई गई थी।

बिहार को किया शर्मसार
महागठबंधन की ओर से आयोजित मानव श्रृंखला को जदयू के प्रवक्ता नीरज कुमार ने पॉलिटिकल टूरिस्ट कहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि महागठबंधन ने इस मानव श्रृंखला से बिहार को शर्मसार किया है। सामाजिक सरोकार के सवाल पर मुख्यमंत्री ने जब मानव श्रृंखला का आह्वान किया था, तब वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना था। तेजस्वी यादव की कुल संपत्ति 66 बीघा में है, उस पर ही मानव श्रृंखला बना लेते हैं तो लोग उसका अवलोकन कर लेते और एहसास भी हो जाता। इतनी भी जगह में मानव श्रृंखला नहीं बन पाई। नीरज कुमार ने मानव श्रृंखला को राजनीतिक फर्जीवाड़ा कहा।

कार्यकर्ताओं की हो गई कमी
प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम जीतन राम मांझी ने मानव श्रृंखला के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव के पास अगर कार्यकर्ता नहीं हैं तो हमलोगों से ही ले लेतें। मानव श्रृंखला के मामले में बिहार की फजीहत तो नहीं करातें। नीतीश कुमार के आह्वान पर बनी मानव श्रृंखला रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हो गई थी, दूसरी तरफ महागठबंधन की मानव मानव श्रृंखला पूरी तरह फ्लॉप हो गई।

राजद सरकार में होती थी लूट

वहीं, भाजपा प्रवक्ता प्रेमरंजन पटेल ने कहा कि यह आयोजन पूरी तरह से विफल है। कोई भी किसान महागठबंधन के साथ नहीं दिखा। किसानों को पता है कि इन सबों ने उनके लिए कभी कुछ नहीं किया है, कोई सुविधा नहीं दी है। राजद के शासन में तो किसानों की फसल की लूट होती थी, किसानों की हत्या होती थी, किसान दर-दर की ठोकरें खाते फिरते थे। एनडीए सरकार ने किसानों की माली हालत ठीक करने के लिए बिहार में कृषि रोड मैप बनाया। इससे किसानों की उपज बढ़ी।

क्या बोले दीपांकर भट्टाचार्य
सीपीआई(एमएल) के महासचिव दीपांकर भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम और दबाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार काम कर रही है। इस मानव श्रृंखला के जरिए पंजाब, हरियाणा और यूपी के किसान आंदोलन को मजबूती मिलेगी। उन्हें लगेगा कि यह आंदोलन सिर्फ उनका नहीं ,बल्कि पूरे देश का है। इसमें किसान के साथ-साथ आम लोग भी जुड़े हुए हैं। मानव श्रृंखला में भी किसान के साथ-साथ आम लोगों ने हिस्सा लेकर बड़ा संदेश दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक किसानों की मांग पूरी नहीं होती है, आंदोलन चलता रहेगा।

