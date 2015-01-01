पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताकि अंतिम यात्रा में कठिनाई न हो:पटना के बांसघाट पर बनेंगे नए विद्युत शवदाह गृह, गंगा के पानी वाले दो तालाब भी बनाए जाएंगे

पटना39 मिनट पहले
CM नीतीश कुमार ने दाह संस्कार के लिए सभी जिलों में स्थलों का सर्वे कराने का निर्देश दिया।
  • CM नीतीश कुमार ने सात निश्चय पार्ट 2 से संबंधित योजनाओं की समीक्षा की
  • गांवों में भी एक ऊंची जगह की पहचान कर शवदाह गृह बनवाने का निर्देश दिया

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गुरुवार को आत्मनिर्भर बिहार के सात निश्चय पार्ट 2 के तहत नगर विकास विभाग और आवास विभाग के संबंधित योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने दाह संस्कार के लिए सभी जिलों में स्थलों का सर्वे कराने का निर्देश पदाधिकारियों को दिया। साथ ही शवदाह गृहों के निर्माण में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।

CM ने कहा कि पटना का बांस घाट सबसे पुराना घाट है, यहां पर और नए विद्युत शवदाह गृह का निर्माण करवाएं। साथ ही परंपरागत शवदाह स्थल का भी निर्माण करवाएं, जिससे दाह-संस्कार में कोई असुविधा नहीं हो। बांस घाट से गंगा नदी की धारा दूर चली गई है। इसलिए शवदाह गृह के बगल में 2 तालाबों का निर्माण करवाने का निर्देश भी सीएम ने पदाधिकारियों को दिया। कहा कि इन तालाबों में गंगा नदी का पानी हमेशा भरा रहे। एक में दाह संस्कार से कार्य हों और दूसरे में लोग स्नान कर सके।

CM ने यह भी निर्देश दिया कि राज्य में सभी शवदाह स्थलों पर स्नानागार, शौचालय, चेंजिंग रूम, पेयजल और कैंटीन की व्यवस्था हो। दाह संस्कार और पूजन से जुड़ी सामग्रियों के लिए जगह की व्यवस्था जारी की जाए। जिन घाटों पर परंपरागत, धार्मिक एवं ऐतिहासिक मान्यता के अनुसार अंतिम संस्कार की ज्यादा मान्यता है, उन स्थलों को तत्काल विकसित करें। जिन नदियों के किनारे अंतिम संस्कार पहले से होते आ रहे हैं, वहां नदी किनारे ही बगल में तालाब की व्यवस्था की जाए। अब इसमें पानी का प्रबंध करें। गांवों में भी एक ऊंची जगह की पहचान कर शवदाह गृह बनवाया जाए। इनकी घेराबंदी भी हो और यहां तक जाने वाले रास्तों को बेहतर बनाएं।

मुख्यमंत्री ने यह भी निर्देश दिया कि सभी शहरों में स्टॉर्म वाटर ट्रेनिंग सिस्टम को विकसित करे ताकि जलजमाव की समस्या नहीं रहे। शहरों में रह रहे बेघर गरीब भूमिहीनों के लिए बहुमंजिला भवन निर्माण को कार्य योजना बनाकर तेजी से काम करें। बेसहारा बुजुर्गों के लिए सभी शहरों में वृद्धाश्रय स्थल का निर्माण तेजी से करवाएं।

