सनक:नीतीश के सीएम बनने पर काट लेता है हाथ की एक उंगली, कहा- इस बार नीतीश सीएम नहीं बनते तो काट लेता अपनी गर्दन

38 मिनट पहले
चौथी बार उंगली काटने के बाद अनिल शर्मा।
  • जहानाबाद के वैना गांव के अनिल शर्मा ने चौथी बार काटी अपनी उंगली
  • बोला- जब तक सीएम उससे मिलने नहीं आएंगे तब तक नहीं कराएगा अपना इलाज

नीतीश कुमार का एक प्रशंसक ऐसा भी है जो उनके मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही अपने हाथ की एक उंगली काट लेता है। ऐसा वह आहत होकर नहीं बल्कि खुश होकर करता है। इस बार भी जब नीतीश सीएम बने तो उसने अपने हाथ की एक उंगली काट ली। ऐसा वह चार बार कर चुका है।

खुशी का इजहार करने का अंदाज है

दरअसल, जहानाबाद के घोसी थाना क्षेत्र के वैना गांव निवासी अनिल शर्मा पिछले तीन बार से नीतीश कुमार के मुख्यमंत्री बनने की खुशी में अपने हाथ की उंगली काट रहा है। यह नीतीश कुमार के लिए खुशी का इजहार करने का उसका अपना अंदाज है। उनकी इस करतूत को कुछ लोग सनक तो कुछ लोग नीतीश कुमार के प्रति बेपनाह प्यार करार देते हैं। उंगली काटे जाने की सूचना पर पहुंचे मीडिया कर्मियों को उसने कहा कि अगर इस बार नीतीश कुमार की सरकार नहीं बनती तो वह अपनी गर्दन भी काट लेता। उसने बताया कि जिस तरह से एग्जिट पोल में नीतीश कुमार को हारते हुए दिखाया जा रहा था, उससे वह काफी गमगीन हो गया था। उन्होंने तीन दिनों तक न कुछ खाया ना पीया था।

नीतीश कुमार का प्रचार करता था

अनिल शर्मा ने बताया कि वह नीतीश कुमार की जीत की खुशी में अपनी उंगली काट रहा है। इस तरह वह अब तक चार उंगलियां काट चुका है। अनिल की उंगली काटे जाने की सूचना पर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण उसके घर के पास जमा हो गए। अनिल ने बताया कि जब तक सीएम उनसे नहीं मिलेंगे वह अपना इलाज भी नहीं कराएगा। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि वह कहीं बाहर काम करता था और चुनाव की घोषणा के साथ ही गांव आकर अपनी संपत्ति बेच कर नीतीश कुमार का प्रचार करने लगा था।

2005 में पहली बार काटी थी उंगली

2005 में जब नीतीश कुमार ने बहुमत के साथ बिहार में NDA की पहली सरकार बनाई थी तब अनिल ने अपनी पहली उंगली काटी थी। फिर वर्ष 2010 में अनिल ने नीतीश कुमार की जीत पर अपने हाथ की दूसरी उंगली काट दी। 2015 में अनिल शर्मा ने अपनी एक और उंगली काट ली। यह वो साल था जब नीतीश ने महागठबंधन के साथ सरकार बनाई थी। इसके बाद इस 16 नवंबर को अनिल ने अपनी चौथी उंगली काट ली।

