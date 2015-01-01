पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीतीश-सुमो की जोड़ी टूटी:भाजपा के मंत्रियों को मिलेगी ताकत, आगे की योजना में भी पार्टी को मिलेगा फायदा

पटना9 मिनट पहले
नीतीश कुमार और सुशील कुमार मोदी का बिहार में ‘सरकारी साथ’ करीब 15 साल तक रहा।
  • भास्कर ने NDA की बैठक के पहले दोपहर में ही बताया था- सुशील मोदी को राज्यसभा भेजकर केंद्रीय मंत्री बनाया जाएगा
  • राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों की नजर में नए डिप्टी को लाने से पहले भी नीतीश से पूछेगी भाजपा, हालांकि इसका उलटा भी संभव

जेपी आंदोलन के साथी नीतीश कुमार और सुशील कुमार मोदी का बिहार में ‘सरकारी साथ’ करीब 15 साल तक रहा। 2015-17 के बीच करीब डेढ़ साल से भी कम समय सुमो नीतीश कुमार पर हमलावर रहे, बाकी समय दोनों के स्वर-भाव को एक ही देखा गया। इस चुनाव में भी मोदी इस बात पर कायम रहे कि नीतीश कुमार ही मुख्यमंत्री होंगे। नीतीश भी उन्हें डिप्टी बनाए रखने पर अड़े थे, लेकिन भाजपा के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने उन्हें केंद्र लाने का ऐसा मन बनाया कि इस बार किसी की नहीं चली।

भास्कर शनिवार को राजनाथ सिंह के आने की खबर के साथ ही यह सामने लाया था कि सुशील कुमार मोदी को डिप्टी सीएम बनाए रखने या नहीं रखने पर रायशुमारी होगी। यह भले नहीं हुई, लेकिन मैसेज केंद्र तक था। NDA की रविवार को होने वाली बैठक के पहले ही भास्कर ने खबर ब्रेक की थी कि मोदी दिवंगत रामविलास पासवान वाली राज्यसभा सीट से दिल्ली जाकर केंद्रीय मंत्री बनेंगे।

अब सुशील मोदी ने खुद भी ट्वीट कर दिया है। उन्होंने लिखा, “भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे 40 वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा। आगे भी जो जिम्मेवारी मिलेगी, उसका निर्वहन करूंगा। कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता।”

सुमो का विरोध दूसरी बार आ रहा था फ्लोर पर, इस बार पार्टी समझ गई

प्रदेश भाजपा में सुशील कुमार मोदी को लेकर अरसे से गतिरोध रहा है। 2005 में पहली बार सरकार बनी थी तो अश्विनी कुमार चौबे और सुशील कुमार मोदी के बीच डिप्टी सीएम को लेकर ठन गई थी। उस समय दोनों को लेकर रायशुमारी हुई और चौबे इस फ्लोर टेस्ट में हार गए। इसके बाद किसी ने मुखर होकर सुमो का विरोध नहीं किया, लेकिन हर चुनाव के पहले सीटों के बंटवारे और जीत के बाद मंत्रीपद को लेकर उनके खिलाफ आवाज उठी, मगर दबी-दबी। इस बार भी यही सीन था।

2005 से जिस तरह कई बार सुमो को साइड करने की मांग उठ रही थी, वही इस बार भी थी। रविवार को ऐसी ही रायशुमारी के लिए राजनाथ सिंह के आने की चर्चा से भाजपा में कुलबुलाहट थी। इस बार फ्लोर टेस्ट में सुमो को लेकर दूसरा सीन हो सकता था, इसलिए माना जा रहा है कि राजनाथ ने भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक में जाने की योजना पहले टाली, फिर अंतिम समय में रद्द कर दी।

नीतीश के ‘YES MAN’ की छवि से बाहर निकलने की चाहत अब प्रभावी

राजनीतिक विश्लेषक सुरेंद्र किशोर सुशील कुमार मोदी के केंद्र में जाने से बिहार भाजपा पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं देखते हैं। वह कहते हैं कि भाजपा में व्यक्ति नहीं, संगठन का प्रभाव है और वैसे भी सुशील मोदी गुटबाजी में भरोसा रखने वाले इंसान नहीं। दूसरी तरफ, भाजपा के अंदर से यह बात भी निकलती है कि पार्टी सुशील मोदी को नीतीश का ‘YES MAN’ मानते हुए अपना प्रभाव बढ़ाने के लिए इस राह चली है। कहा जाता है कि उप मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए सुशील कुमार मोदी नीतीश से इतने प्रभावित रहे कि भाजपाई मंत्रियों को उभरने और प्रभावी होने का मौका ही नहीं मिला, इसलिए यह बदलाव किया जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी इसी तरह की चर्चा है।

हालांकि, सुरेंद्र किशोर इसमें भी जोड़ते हैं, 'उप-मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में भाजपा जिस नए नाम को आगे करेगी, उसके बारे में नीतीश से सहमति जरूर लेगी, यह अलग बात है कि नीतीश दूसरे के काम में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करते।'

चाणक्य स्कूल ऑफ पॉलिटिकल राइट्स एंड रिसर्च के अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार सिन्हा इस मामले में दूसरी राय रखते हैं। वह कहते हैं, 'भाजपा के अंदर वर्षों पुरानी कसमसाहट अब कुछ घटेगी, लेकिन अब भी यह देखने लायक होगा कि अपना मुख्यमंत्री देने का लंबे समय से सपना देख रही पार्टी फिर कोई YES MAN तो नहीं लाकर बैठाएगी। भाजपा अपना सपना पूरा करने के लिए कोई बिल्कुल उलट स्वभाव का चेहरा भी डिप्टी सीएम के रूप में सामने कर सकती है।'

