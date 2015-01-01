पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक दल का नेता कौन:राजद को छोड़कर बाकी पार्टियों में अभी नेता तय नहीं, कयासों के बीच घूम रहे कई चेहरे

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • एनडीए के बीच विधायक दल के नेता को लेकर बड़ी ऊहापोह की स्थिति
  • महागठबंधन में शामिल तमाम पार्टियां अपने-अपने दलों का नेता चुनने में लग गई हैं

बिहार में सरकार बनाने की हलचल के बीच पार्टियों के बीच विधायक दल का नेता बनाने की कवायद भी शुरू हो गई है। एनडीए और महागठबंधन में शामिल तमाम सहयोगी पार्टियां अपने-अपने दलों का नेता चुनने में लग गई हैं। राजद को छोड़ कर किसी पार्टी के बीच विधायक दल का नेता तय नहीं है। पार्टियों में कयासों के बीच कई चेहरे घूम रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस की आज होने वाली है बैठक, तय होगा विधायक दल का नेता
कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रदेश कार्यालय सदाकत आश्रम में आज जीते हुए तमाम विधायकों का जुटान होना है। अभी तक सदानंद विधायक के नेता थे। आज की होने वाली बैठक में विधायक दल का नेता के साथ-साथ आगे की रणनीति पर महत्वपूर्ण चर्चा होनी है। इधर, राजद के विधायक दल की बैठक जारी है। माले की बात करें तो अभी तक बिहार में विधायक दल के नेता का चेहरा महबूब आलम रहे हैं। बाकी वाम दलों की बैठक में यह स्पष्ट होना बाकी है।

भाजपा-जदयू में अब तक विधायक दल का नेता तय नहीं
सरकार बनाने वाले गठबंधन एनडीए के बीच विधायक दल के नेता को लेकर बड़ी ऊहापोह की स्थिति दिख रही है। अगर नीतीश कुमार मुख्यमंत्री होंगे, तब तो जदयू के विधायक दल का नेता को लेकर कोई असमंजस ही नहीं है। वहीं, भाजपा में विधायक दल के नेता प्रेम कुमार हैं। आगे भी इन्हीं को रिपीट किया जाएगा या नहीं यह पार्टी की संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में ही तय होना है। 'हम' पार्टी को लेकर कोई कन्फ्यूजन नहीं दिख रहा है। पार्टी में विधायक दल के नेता मांझी ही होंगे। वहीं VIP में विधायक दल के नेता को लेकर अभी असमंजस है। चूंकि मुकेश सहनी खुद चुनाव हार गए हैं, इसलिए पार्टी में विधायक दल का नेता कौन होगा, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है। चर्चा मिश्री लाल या स्वर्णा सिंह के नामों पर हो रही है।

