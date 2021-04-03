पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीतीश के पूर्व मंत्रियों को भी नहीं जमी पुलिसिया थ्योरी:गवर्नर से रुपेश मर्डर केस की CBI जांच की मांग करने पहुंचे BJP-JDU कोटे के भी पूर्व मंत्री

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राजभवन परिसर में राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपने से पहले नेताओं का प्रतिनिधिमंडल। लाल घेरे में (बाएं से) अजीत कुमार और सुरेश शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजभवन परिसर में राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपने से पहले नेताओं का प्रतिनिधिमंडल। लाल घेरे में (बाएं से) अजीत कुमार और सुरेश शर्मा।
  • पुलिस की थ्योरी पर विपक्षी दल लगातार सरकार को घेर रहे हैं
  • रुपेश की पत्नी ने भी किसी ‘बड़े’ को बचाने का आरोप लगाया है

रुपेश सिंह मर्डर केस में पुलिस की थ्योरी नीतीश कुमार सरकार में नगर विकास मंत्री रहे सुरेश शर्मा और परिवहन मंत्री रहे अजीत कुमार को भी नहीं जमी। बुधवार को जैसे ही पुलिस मामूली विवाद के डेढ़ महीने बाद इंडिगो के स्टेशन हेड रुपेश सिंह की हत्या की थ्योरी लाई थी, भास्कर ने सबसे पहले रुपेश के परिजनों का विरोध सामने लाया था। इसके बाद से लगातार इस थ्योरी पर सवाल उठाया जा रहा है। अब गुरुवार को जब विपक्षी दलों के पुराने नेताओं का एक समूह राज्यपाल से CBI जांच की मांग करने जा रहा था तो इस बार BJP कोटे से चुनाव हारे पूर्व मंत्री सुरेश शर्मा भी साथ गए। 2005 की NDA सरकार में JDU कोटे से मंत्री रहे अजीत कुमार भी इस मांग के साथ राजभवन पहुंचे थे।

BJP के पूर्व विधायक अवनीश, NDA के पूर्व सांसद अरुण भी गए
राजद-कांग्रेस सरकार में मंत्री रहे कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रामजतन सिन्हा और पूर्व मंत्री वीणा शाही राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करने वाले प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे। BJP के पूर्व विधायक अवनीश कुमार सिंह, NDA कोटे से सांसद रहे डॉ. अरुण कुमार भी इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल में थे। रुपेश सिंह मर्डर केस के खुलासे के बाद उनकी पत्नी नीतू सिंह ने किसी ‘बड़े’ को बचाने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को झूठा करार दिया था। इसके बाद से ही पुलिस की थ्योरी पर विपक्षी दल लगातार सरकार को घेर रहे थे। अब गुरुवार को राजभवन में CBI जांच की मांग करने पहुंची टीम में NDA के नेता भी दिख गए।

नेताओं ने कहा- मुख्य साजिशकर्ता को बचाने वाली स्क्रिप्ट
पूर्व सांसद अरुण कुमार ने कहा कि पुलिस ने जो कहानी गढ़ी है, वह चकित करने वाली है। न सिर्फ रुपेश के परिजनों बल्कि राज्य में ज्यादातर लोगों का यही मानना है कि मुख्य साजिशकर्ता को बचाने के लिए पुलिस ने यह पूरी स्क्रिप्ट तैयार की है। उन्होंने कहा कि राजधानी में 300 करोड़ की लागत से CCTV कैमरे लगाए गए, लेकिन पुलिस के बताए VVIP जोन में कैमरा काम नहीं कर रहा था। यह बड़ी साजिश को दिखाता है। वहीं, रामजतन सिन्हा ने कहा कि पुलिस की कार्रवाई से खोदा पहाड़, निकली चुहिया वाली कहावत सही साबित हो रही है, हम CBI जांच की मांग करते हैं। इस बारे में हमने राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा है और उन्हें सभी बातों से अवगत कराया है।

मुजफ्फरपुर-मधुबनी कांड पर भी उठाया सवाल

राज्यपाल से मिलने गए नेताओं के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर का मामला हो या मधुबनी का, पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। रुपेश सिंह की हत्या पर जिस तरह से कहानी गढ़ी गई, उस पर किसी का भरोसा करना मुश्किल है। नेताओं ने कहा कि पुलिस फ्री हैंड काम करने के बजाय सरकार के निर्देश पर काम कर रही है। आरोपी की बातों से भी यही जाहिर होता है।

